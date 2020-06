Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This beautifully appointed 3 bedroom 2 ½ back condo is situated in the heart of Corona del Mar. Features include a gourmet kitchen, hardwood and carpet flooring, light and bright rooms, interior laundry room and 1 car garage. The master suite on downstairs level features carpet flooring, soaking tub, closet with organizers, and a patio. The two other bedrooms share a large bathroom. Walking distance from Big Corona Beach, shopping, restaurants, Grand Howard Park and the Oasis Center.