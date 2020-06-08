500 El Modena Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard garage media room

Custom built home completed in 2010 for lease. Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms (each with own bath), 5.5 baths, downstairs office can be 5th bedroom, upstairs office / den, media room wine cellar and three car garage. Formal dining room with butler pantry. Gourmet kitchen with two islands, four ovens, wolf range and subzero refrigerator. Breakfast nook off kitchen. Corner lot with large courtyard, fountain and grass area. Vintage barn wood floors throughout with carpet in 3 bedrooms. Home has complete audio music system throughout and security system. Located only 3 to 5 minutes from Newport Harbor High School, Ensign Jr. High and Newport Heights Elementary. Approximately 8 miles to John Wayne Airport and 1 mile to the beach. Lease comes with gardener and maid service two times a month. Lease furnished or unfurnished.