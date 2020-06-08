All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 500 El Modena Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
500 El Modena Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

500 El Modena Avenue

500 El Modena Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

500 El Modena Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
media room
courtyard
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
media room
Custom built home completed in 2010 for lease. Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms (each with own bath), 5.5 baths, downstairs office can be 5th bedroom, upstairs office / den, media room wine cellar and three car garage. Formal dining room with butler pantry. Gourmet kitchen with two islands, four ovens, wolf range and subzero refrigerator. Breakfast nook off kitchen. Corner lot with large courtyard, fountain and grass area. Vintage barn wood floors throughout with carpet in 3 bedrooms. Home has complete audio music system throughout and security system. Located only 3 to 5 minutes from Newport Harbor High School, Ensign Jr. High and Newport Heights Elementary. Approximately 8 miles to John Wayne Airport and 1 mile to the beach. Lease comes with gardener and maid service two times a month. Lease furnished or unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 El Modena Avenue have any available units?
500 El Modena Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 500 El Modena Avenue have?
Some of 500 El Modena Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 El Modena Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
500 El Modena Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 El Modena Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 500 El Modena Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 500 El Modena Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 500 El Modena Avenue does offer parking.
Does 500 El Modena Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 El Modena Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 El Modena Avenue have a pool?
No, 500 El Modena Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 500 El Modena Avenue have accessible units?
No, 500 El Modena Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 500 El Modena Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 El Modena Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 500 El Modena Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 El Modena Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College