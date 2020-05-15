5 Rue Fontainbleau

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry pool hot tub

This wonderful home is a Monaco model with the master bedroom on the first floor. It has been completely renovated with new paint in every room, new bedroom lighting, new upstairs windows, and new carpet throughout. Beautiful kitchen with new appliances and a great eating area. Lovely wet bar includes a wine cooler. Large living room with a fireplace and separate dining room. The indoor laundry room includes a washer and dryer. Enjoy the beautifully landscaped yard featuring a private pool and spa.