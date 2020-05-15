All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:11 AM

4917 River

4917 River Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4917 River Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse 12 Month Lease - Located in prime West Newport, this two level town home is just a block from the ocean, conveniently located near shopping, dining and and all of the amenities that make living in Newport Beach so desirable. Open floor plan , the main front entrance is on the second level, living area opens out to an over-sized deck, ocean view third level deck is a private, and offers a spa for tenant use. The living room & kitchen have tile flooring featuring recessed LED lighting and a fireplace. Each of the three bedrooms are spacious, the master suite has an upgraded master bath, dual sinks, walk in closet, and a sunny back deck that opens out from the master. There is one dedicated parking space in the shared garage and one space behind the garage. Washer/Dryer hook up located in the garage. Come experience beach living in West Newport! Please call Andrew to view, 949-293-8543.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3189153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4917 River have any available units?
4917 River doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4917 River have?
Some of 4917 River's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4917 River currently offering any rent specials?
4917 River is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4917 River pet-friendly?
No, 4917 River is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 4917 River offer parking?
Yes, 4917 River offers parking.
Does 4917 River have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4917 River does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4917 River have a pool?
No, 4917 River does not have a pool.
Does 4917 River have accessible units?
No, 4917 River does not have accessible units.
Does 4917 River have units with dishwashers?
No, 4917 River does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4917 River have units with air conditioning?
No, 4917 River does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

