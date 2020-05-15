4917 River

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed 3 Bath Townhouse 12 Month Lease - Located in prime West Newport, this two level town home is just a block from the ocean, conveniently located near shopping, dining and and all of the amenities that make living in Newport Beach so desirable. Open floor plan , the main front entrance is on the second level, living area opens out to an over-sized deck, ocean view third level deck is a private, and offers a spa for tenant use. The living room & kitchen have tile flooring featuring recessed LED lighting and a fireplace. Each of the three bedrooms are spacious, the master suite has an upgraded master bath, dual sinks, walk in closet, and a sunny back deck that opens out from the master. There is one dedicated parking space in the shared garage and one space behind the garage. Washer/Dryer hook up located in the garage. Come experience beach living in West Newport! Please call Andrew to view, 949-293-8543.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3189153)