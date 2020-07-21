All apartments in Newport Beach
47 Sea

47 Sea Ter · No Longer Available
Location

47 Sea Ter, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
hot tub
Located in the highly desirable gated neighborhood Newport Ridge Estates. This home features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with 5th bedroom or office on the first level with a private full bath. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen which open to a large family room. Vaulted ceilings, French doors, plantation shutters, marble stone flooring throughout. large Master Suite opens to a balcony and view of paseo in the back and large bedroom & bath opens to a balcony in front. Two additional bedrooms and full baths upstairs. An oversized backyard can accommodate a pool/spa and entertainment area. Close proximity to schools, shopping, tennis, walking trails, and parks. Thanks for showing. Agents pls. read remarks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Sea have any available units?
47 Sea doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 47 Sea have?
Some of 47 Sea's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Sea currently offering any rent specials?
47 Sea is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Sea pet-friendly?
No, 47 Sea is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 47 Sea offer parking?
No, 47 Sea does not offer parking.
Does 47 Sea have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Sea does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Sea have a pool?
Yes, 47 Sea has a pool.
Does 47 Sea have accessible units?
No, 47 Sea does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Sea have units with dishwashers?
No, 47 Sea does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Sea have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Sea does not have units with air conditioning.
