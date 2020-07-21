Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel pool tennis court hot tub

Located in the highly desirable gated neighborhood Newport Ridge Estates. This home features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths with 5th bedroom or office on the first level with a private full bath. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen which open to a large family room. Vaulted ceilings, French doors, plantation shutters, marble stone flooring throughout. large Master Suite opens to a balcony and view of paseo in the back and large bedroom & bath opens to a balcony in front. Two additional bedrooms and full baths upstairs. An oversized backyard can accommodate a pool/spa and entertainment area. Close proximity to schools, shopping, tennis, walking trails, and parks. Thanks for showing. Agents pls. read remarks