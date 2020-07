462 Seaward Road

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

WALK TO THE BEACH!!! VERY NICE QUIET STREET IN THE NICER SIDE OF CORONA DEL MAR. RARE 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME FEATURE GREAT LAYOUT, SPACIOUS LIVINGROOM ON THE LOWER LEVEL, LARGE WOOD DECK OFF THE LIVINGROOM, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT IDEAL FOR LARGE HOUSE PLANTS, FRESH OCEAN AIR, AND GREAT FOR ENTERTAINGING WITH OUTSIDE STORAGE ROOM. NICE COZY KITCHEN WITH NEW TILE COUNTERS. UPSTAIRS 2 LARGE BEDROOMS WITH CATALINA ISLAND VIEW, HIGH CEILINGS, AND UPGRADED FULL BATH. PROPERTY HAS ACCESS TO THE POOL. AVAILABLE NOW.