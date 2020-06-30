449 Seaward

Amenities

Updated Corona del Mar beach close home, bright and sunny with original oak wood flooring, updated and upgrades. Remodeled kitchen, GE range & microwave, Bosch dishwasher, stone flooring, neutral paint, white cabinets. Refrigerator available. Loads of natural light, living room with fireplace and built-in cabinetry, den with stone flooring, two bedrooms, two baths, plantation shutters, attached garage with storage cabinetry, entertainment patio, large and tranquil backyard. Fantastic location to Corona del Mar Village shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Available now. $4950 per month. Text Marlynn Howe for showings (949) 338.2522.