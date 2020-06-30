All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated February 13 2020 at 3:01 AM

449 Seaward

449 Seaward Rd · No Longer Available
Location

449 Seaward Rd, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Corona Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Corona del Mar beach close home, bright and sunny with original oak wood flooring, updated and upgrades. Remodeled kitchen, GE range & microwave, Bosch dishwasher, stone flooring, neutral paint, white cabinets. Refrigerator available. Loads of natural light, living room with fireplace and built-in cabinetry, den with stone flooring, two bedrooms, two baths, plantation shutters, attached garage with storage cabinetry, entertainment patio, large and tranquil backyard. Fantastic location to Corona del Mar Village shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Available now. $4950 per month. Text Marlynn Howe for showings (949) 338.2522.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 449 Seaward have any available units?
449 Seaward doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 449 Seaward have?
Some of 449 Seaward's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 449 Seaward currently offering any rent specials?
449 Seaward is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 449 Seaward pet-friendly?
No, 449 Seaward is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 449 Seaward offer parking?
Yes, 449 Seaward offers parking.
Does 449 Seaward have units with washers and dryers?
No, 449 Seaward does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 449 Seaward have a pool?
No, 449 Seaward does not have a pool.
Does 449 Seaward have accessible units?
No, 449 Seaward does not have accessible units.
Does 449 Seaward have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 449 Seaward has units with dishwashers.
Does 449 Seaward have units with air conditioning?
No, 449 Seaward does not have units with air conditioning.

