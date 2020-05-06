All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 445 Begonia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
445 Begonia Avenue
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:48 AM

445 Begonia Avenue

445 Begonia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

445 Begonia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 3 bath townhome just South of PCH! This townhome faces onto Second with a private entrance. This very unique property features direct access garage, continue upstairs to the spacious high vaulted living room with fireplace and direct access to the porch. Out on the spacious and private covered patio with a bbq gas hookup is available. The master bedroom features hardwood floors, stereo speakers, and high ceilings with a fan. A dual-sided fireplace is shared between Master bedroom and master bath which features dual sinks, a shower, and a separate jacuzzi tub. The rooftop deck with views over the neighboring CDM to the bay just off the second bedroom with a second full bath. The washer/dryer are located on the main level with the cabinet central vacuum system. This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 445 Begonia Avenue have any available units?
445 Begonia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 445 Begonia Avenue have?
Some of 445 Begonia Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 445 Begonia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
445 Begonia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 445 Begonia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 445 Begonia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 445 Begonia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 445 Begonia Avenue offers parking.
Does 445 Begonia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 445 Begonia Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 445 Begonia Avenue have a pool?
No, 445 Begonia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 445 Begonia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 445 Begonia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 445 Begonia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 445 Begonia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 445 Begonia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 445 Begonia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College