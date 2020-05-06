445 Begonia Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 2 bedroom and 3 bath townhome just South of PCH! This townhome faces onto Second with a private entrance. This very unique property features direct access garage, continue upstairs to the spacious high vaulted living room with fireplace and direct access to the porch. Out on the spacious and private covered patio with a bbq gas hookup is available. The master bedroom features hardwood floors, stereo speakers, and high ceilings with a fan. A dual-sided fireplace is shared between Master bedroom and master bath which features dual sinks, a shower, and a separate jacuzzi tub. The rooftop deck with views over the neighboring CDM to the bay just off the second bedroom with a second full bath. The washer/dryer are located on the main level with the cabinet central vacuum system. This is a must see!