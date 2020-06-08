All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 441 Carnation Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
441 Carnation Avenue
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM

441 Carnation Avenue

441 Carnation Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

441 Carnation Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Fantastically furnished vacation rental. Exceptional corner location in Corona del Mar features three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms plus loft. This home boasts a traditional style floor plan and feel. Gorgeous dark wood floors throughout the home, gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances opens onto charming family room with fireplace leading to a private patio. Living room with fireplace has French doors opening to front patio and raised dining room. Master suite features a lovely master bath with travertine tiles and flooring, travertine shower, claw tub and a custom designer walk in closet. Off the third level is a roof top ocean view deck. Tastefully decorated so just bring your bags and enjoy the charm of Corona del Mar. Carport and one car garage parking. Close to beaches, restaurants and shopping... No pets and no smoking! Call for availability...

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Carnation Avenue have any available units?
441 Carnation Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 441 Carnation Avenue have?
Some of 441 Carnation Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Carnation Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
441 Carnation Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Carnation Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 441 Carnation Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 441 Carnation Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 441 Carnation Avenue offers parking.
Does 441 Carnation Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 441 Carnation Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Carnation Avenue have a pool?
No, 441 Carnation Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 441 Carnation Avenue have accessible units?
No, 441 Carnation Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Carnation Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 441 Carnation Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 441 Carnation Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 441 Carnation Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College