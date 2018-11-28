All apartments in Newport Beach
432 Aliso Avenue
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:17 PM

432 Aliso Avenue

432 Aliso Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

432 Aliso Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Custom built home on one of the most desirable streets in Newport Beach. This home is maintained to perfection and offers numerous upgrades and wonderful floor-pan along with being ocean and bayfront close and offering Plenty of indoor and outdoor living space. This beautiful home offers Hardwood floors throughout main level, Plantations shutters, recessed lighting, double sided fireplace in family room/kitchen, French doors to outdoor space and wired for sound system throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with spacious island, two sinks, Viking gas cooktop, butlers pantry, wine refrigerator and kitchen eating area with fireplace. Bedrooms are oversized and have spacious closets. Upstairs bonus area with built in cabinets for games and storage. Master suite offering high ceilings, barn door, new rod iron ceiling light fixture and fireplace. Master bath with double sinks, vanity, claw tub and walk in shower. Mother in law suite with private staircase and ensuite bath. Outdoor space offers a comfortable and intimate fireplace, covered porch, pool/spa with trickling waterfall, Viking BBQ with sit down eating area. The 3 car garage is oversized and offers an extra golf cart garage. This stunning home is perfect in every way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 Aliso Avenue have any available units?
432 Aliso Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 432 Aliso Avenue have?
Some of 432 Aliso Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 Aliso Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
432 Aliso Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 Aliso Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 432 Aliso Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 432 Aliso Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 432 Aliso Avenue does offer parking.
Does 432 Aliso Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 Aliso Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 Aliso Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 432 Aliso Avenue has a pool.
Does 432 Aliso Avenue have accessible units?
No, 432 Aliso Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 432 Aliso Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 Aliso Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 432 Aliso Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 Aliso Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
