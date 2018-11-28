432 Aliso Avenue

Amenities

Custom built home on one of the most desirable streets in Newport Beach. This home is maintained to perfection and offers numerous upgrades and wonderful floor-pan along with being ocean and bayfront close and offering Plenty of indoor and outdoor living space. This beautiful home offers Hardwood floors throughout main level, Plantations shutters, recessed lighting, double sided fireplace in family room/kitchen, French doors to outdoor space and wired for sound system throughout. Gorgeous kitchen with spacious island, two sinks, Viking gas cooktop, butlers pantry, wine refrigerator and kitchen eating area with fireplace. Bedrooms are oversized and have spacious closets. Upstairs bonus area with built in cabinets for games and storage. Master suite offering high ceilings, barn door, new rod iron ceiling light fixture and fireplace. Master bath with double sinks, vanity, claw tub and walk in shower. Mother in law suite with private staircase and ensuite bath. Outdoor space offers a comfortable and intimate fireplace, covered porch, pool/spa with trickling waterfall, Viking BBQ with sit down eating area. The 3 car garage is oversized and offers an extra golf cart garage. This stunning home is perfect in every way.