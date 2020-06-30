429 Seaward Road

Amenities
Desirable Home In Corona Del Mar - Gorgeous bungalow located in Corona Del Mar with easy access to beaches and shopping. This home has been upgraded in multiple capacities including new hardwood floors, plantation shutters, and a surround sound system. The kitchen has been enhanced with high gloss white cabinets, granite counter-tops, tile floors, and a large island with breakfast bar. The backyard is equipped with a spacious living area, built-in barbecue and eating bar, wood burning fireplace, and a stone fountain. The master suite features a tremendous walk-in closet and built-in dresser. The master bath includes a steam shower, large spa tub, and dual sinks with slab counter tops. Parking and additional storage is not a problem as the house comes with a 2 car garage.
Pets considered with additional deposit.
Showing by Appointment - Call 949.631.7777
www.TCGRentals.com
BRE# 01968681
(RLNE2427773)