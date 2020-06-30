All apartments in Newport Beach
429 Seaward Road
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:10 PM

429 Seaward Road

429 Seaward Road · No Longer Available
Location

429 Seaward Road, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Corona Highlands

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Desirable Home In Corona Del Mar - Gorgeous bungalow located in Corona Del Mar with easy access to beaches and shopping. This home has been upgraded in multiple capacities including new hardwood floors, plantation shutters, and a surround sound system. The kitchen has been enhanced with high gloss white cabinets, granite counter-tops, tile floors, and a large island with breakfast bar. The backyard is equipped with a spacious living area, built-in barbecue and eating bar, wood burning fireplace, and a stone fountain. The master suite features a tremendous walk-in closet and built-in dresser. The master bath includes a steam shower, large spa tub, and dual sinks with slab counter tops. Parking and additional storage is not a problem as the house comes with a 2 car garage.

Pets considered with additional deposit.
Showing by Appointment - Call 949.631.7777
www.TCGRentals.com

BRE# 01968681

(RLNE2427773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 429 Seaward Road have any available units?
429 Seaward Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 429 Seaward Road have?
Some of 429 Seaward Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 429 Seaward Road currently offering any rent specials?
429 Seaward Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 429 Seaward Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 429 Seaward Road is pet friendly.
Does 429 Seaward Road offer parking?
Yes, 429 Seaward Road offers parking.
Does 429 Seaward Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 429 Seaward Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 429 Seaward Road have a pool?
No, 429 Seaward Road does not have a pool.
Does 429 Seaward Road have accessible units?
No, 429 Seaward Road does not have accessible units.
Does 429 Seaward Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 429 Seaward Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 429 Seaward Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 429 Seaward Road does not have units with air conditioning.

