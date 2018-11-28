425 East Bay Avenue

Amenities

all utils included garage recently renovated air conditioning internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

*FURNISHED* MONTHLY beautiful, beachy and recently remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment with 2 car parking, just steps to the sand and the Balboa Village.



All utilities paid, including cable and WiFi. W/D in garage.



No smoking of any kind on the premises. No pets. No central air, but there are window AC units and central fans that do a great job with the heat.



Unit is available for $3850 September thru May, $7600 for June and August, and $13,500 for July. (UPDATE July and August are now booked). In addition to rent is a $275 cleaning and stocking charge. Unit is not available for annual lease.



Contact us to schedule a showing.