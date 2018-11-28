All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
425 East Bay Avenue
425 East Bay Avenue

425 East Bay Avenue
Location

425 East Bay Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

all utils included
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
*FURNISHED* MONTHLY beautiful, beachy and recently remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment with 2 car parking, just steps to the sand and the Balboa Village.

All utilities paid, including cable and WiFi. W/D in garage.

No smoking of any kind on the premises. No pets. No central air, but there are window AC units and central fans that do a great job with the heat.

Unit is available for $3850 September thru May, $7600 for June and August, and $13,500 for July. (UPDATE July and August are now booked). In addition to rent is a $275 cleaning and stocking charge. Unit is not available for annual lease.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 East Bay Avenue have any available units?
425 East Bay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 425 East Bay Avenue have?
Some of 425 East Bay Avenue's amenities include all utils included, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 East Bay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
425 East Bay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 East Bay Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 425 East Bay Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 425 East Bay Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 425 East Bay Avenue offers parking.
Does 425 East Bay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 East Bay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 East Bay Avenue have a pool?
No, 425 East Bay Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 425 East Bay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 425 East Bay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 425 East Bay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 East Bay Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 425 East Bay Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 425 East Bay Avenue has units with air conditioning.

