Newport Beach, CA
423 Orchid Avenue 1/2
Last updated March 25 2020 at 3:25 AM

423 Orchid Avenue 1/2

423 Orchid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

423 Orchid Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
new construction
Excellent opportunity to be the first tenants in a brand new and fantastic modern construction. Located in the heart of CDM and less than half a block from PCH. Beautiful and inviting front and rear entrances make this back unit a unique masterpiece with your own private elevator, glass stairways and an expansive rooftop to enjoy magnificent sunsets and have unforgettable gatherings. Property is light and bright with abundance of natural sunshine in every room. Custom cabinetry and top of the line appliances make this gourmet kitchen, the place to hang out. Family room has a gorgeous fireplace and a large balcony for your enjoyment. Equipped with, high end washer and dryer, recessed LED lights through the house, a one car attached garage and a covered driveway.
Only a short distance to the beach, John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island mall and CDM's amazing and legendary restaurants, bars and night life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 Orchid Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
423 Orchid Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 423 Orchid Avenue 1/2 have?
Some of 423 Orchid Avenue 1/2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 Orchid Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
423 Orchid Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 Orchid Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 423 Orchid Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 423 Orchid Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 423 Orchid Avenue 1/2 offers parking.
Does 423 Orchid Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 Orchid Avenue 1/2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 Orchid Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 423 Orchid Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 423 Orchid Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 423 Orchid Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 423 Orchid Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 423 Orchid Avenue 1/2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 423 Orchid Avenue 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 Orchid Avenue 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.

