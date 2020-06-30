423 Orchid Avenue 1/2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator parking garage new construction

Excellent opportunity to be the first tenants in a brand new and fantastic modern construction. Located in the heart of CDM and less than half a block from PCH. Beautiful and inviting front and rear entrances make this back unit a unique masterpiece with your own private elevator, glass stairways and an expansive rooftop to enjoy magnificent sunsets and have unforgettable gatherings. Property is light and bright with abundance of natural sunshine in every room. Custom cabinetry and top of the line appliances make this gourmet kitchen, the place to hang out. Family room has a gorgeous fireplace and a large balcony for your enjoyment. Equipped with, high end washer and dryer, recessed LED lights through the house, a one car attached garage and a covered driveway.

Only a short distance to the beach, John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island mall and CDM's amazing and legendary restaurants, bars and night life.