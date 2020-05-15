All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 4215 Hilaria Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
4215 Hilaria Way
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:34 AM

4215 Hilaria Way

4215 Hilaria Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4215 Hilaria Way, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newport Beach living at it's finest. This updated residence offers a rarely available chance to secure a turn-key rental. Interior living space encompasses 1,100 square feet and includes two bedrooms (all up) , 1.5 bath and a generous patio area. The light- filled interior living space boasts an open floor plan with direct access to the patio and kitchen. The kitchen features quartz countertops and plenty of counter and storage space throughout. Both bedrooms have plenty of closet space. Upgrades include new laminated flooring, refreshed bathroom, new cabinets, washer and dryer and fresh paint. Walking distance to beaches, restaurants, shopping and located in the award winning Newport Mesa Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 Hilaria Way have any available units?
4215 Hilaria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4215 Hilaria Way have?
Some of 4215 Hilaria Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4215 Hilaria Way currently offering any rent specials?
4215 Hilaria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 Hilaria Way pet-friendly?
No, 4215 Hilaria Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 4215 Hilaria Way offer parking?
Yes, 4215 Hilaria Way offers parking.
Does 4215 Hilaria Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4215 Hilaria Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 Hilaria Way have a pool?
No, 4215 Hilaria Way does not have a pool.
Does 4215 Hilaria Way have accessible units?
No, 4215 Hilaria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 Hilaria Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4215 Hilaria Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4215 Hilaria Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4215 Hilaria Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College