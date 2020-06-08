420 Harding Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Live the Beach Life in the Heart of Newport Beach on the Peninsula within walking distance to the beach, across the street from Newport Bay, and 1 block from the Balboa Fun Zone! Amazing location for enjoy the pristine perfect weather while having an updated and well maintained 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom home with an upper balcony deck with views of the sand and ocean and Newport Channel. Enjoy this Corner Unit with no one below or above, only 1 shared wall. Enter through the front door or the 2 car attached garage to the bottom floor with spacious bedroom with attached en-suite bathroom that opens to a private, lush outdoor patio to take in that fresh ocean breeze. Upstairs is an open layout with sprawling updated kitchen with lengthy granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and hutch ideal for a bar or work setup. You'll enjoy hosting and entertaining family and friends with the adjacent family room complete with mounted huge flat screen television, large windows that bring in the light and high exposed ceilings. From the family room area you'll notice ideal indoor outdoor flow to the upper balcony with amazing sunset views and space to BBQ. Down the hall is a Full Updated Master Suite with Master Bathroom with vast ceilings making living here pure joy! Complemented with stained glass windows and tropical landscaping. Available Furnished. Ready for Immediate Occupancy, Just in Time for Summer! Call Now For Your Private Showing Before It's Gone!