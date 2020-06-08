All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 420 Harding Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
420 Harding Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

420 Harding Street

420 Harding Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

420 Harding Street, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Live the Beach Life in the Heart of Newport Beach on the Peninsula within walking distance to the beach, across the street from Newport Bay, and 1 block from the Balboa Fun Zone! Amazing location for enjoy the pristine perfect weather while having an updated and well maintained 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom home with an upper balcony deck with views of the sand and ocean and Newport Channel. Enjoy this Corner Unit with no one below or above, only 1 shared wall. Enter through the front door or the 2 car attached garage to the bottom floor with spacious bedroom with attached en-suite bathroom that opens to a private, lush outdoor patio to take in that fresh ocean breeze. Upstairs is an open layout with sprawling updated kitchen with lengthy granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and hutch ideal for a bar or work setup. You'll enjoy hosting and entertaining family and friends with the adjacent family room complete with mounted huge flat screen television, large windows that bring in the light and high exposed ceilings. From the family room area you'll notice ideal indoor outdoor flow to the upper balcony with amazing sunset views and space to BBQ. Down the hall is a Full Updated Master Suite with Master Bathroom with vast ceilings making living here pure joy! Complemented with stained glass windows and tropical landscaping. Available Furnished. Ready for Immediate Occupancy, Just in Time for Summer! Call Now For Your Private Showing Before It's Gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Harding Street have any available units?
420 Harding Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 420 Harding Street have?
Some of 420 Harding Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Harding Street currently offering any rent specials?
420 Harding Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Harding Street pet-friendly?
No, 420 Harding Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 420 Harding Street offer parking?
Yes, 420 Harding Street offers parking.
Does 420 Harding Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Harding Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Harding Street have a pool?
No, 420 Harding Street does not have a pool.
Does 420 Harding Street have accessible units?
No, 420 Harding Street does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Harding Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 420 Harding Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Harding Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Harding Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College