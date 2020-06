Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony gym pool hot tub refrigerator

Great Two bedroom with Loft with Golf Course View in Gated Community. Loft can be third bedroom. Great size of Balcony enjoying golf course view/ Washer Dryer and fridge included without warranty. Easy access to airport and freeway. Association have pool, spa and fitness center