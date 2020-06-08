All apartments in Newport Beach
416 E Balboa Blvd

416 East Balboa Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
Location

416 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
coffee bar
tennis court
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
internet access
tennis court
The best location at a great price!

Large 3-bedroom 2-bathroom is located 1 min walk to Newport beach, the pier and shopping area.

Located next to the restaurants, mall, the pier and the bike rentals. This beautiful place is located within 1 min walk to the beach, 10 min drive to Huntington beach and 10 min drive to Laguna beach.

Stay in a multi-million dollar neighborhood, feel the breeze, and enjoy all the amenities. 2 min walk from the cities best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and Newport hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs.

The duplex is front/back type and has 2 floors:

On the first floor there are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and on the second floor there is a master bedroom with a master bathroom a guest bathroom , the kitchen , the patio and the living room

* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen

* 2200 Sq.ft [or] 204 M2

* See below for pictures

* 1 min walk to the beach

* Queen Size bed in each bedroom, sofa in the living room and plasma TV

* 2 car garage parking and additional parking outside the garage

* 2 min from restaurants and shopping center

* Walk everywhere

* Cable Television, DVD player, Internet

* Washer/dryer

Email to book this amazing place!

Smoking is allowed on the balcony only.

I have more properties in the same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 E Balboa Blvd have any available units?
416 E Balboa Blvd has a unit available for $5,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 416 E Balboa Blvd have?
Some of 416 E Balboa Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 E Balboa Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
416 E Balboa Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 E Balboa Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 416 E Balboa Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 416 E Balboa Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 416 E Balboa Blvd does offer parking.
Does 416 E Balboa Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 416 E Balboa Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 E Balboa Blvd have a pool?
No, 416 E Balboa Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 416 E Balboa Blvd have accessible units?
No, 416 E Balboa Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 416 E Balboa Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 E Balboa Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 E Balboa Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 E Balboa Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
