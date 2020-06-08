416 E Balboa Blvd

Amenities
The best location at a great price!
Large 3-bedroom 2-bathroom is located 1 min walk to Newport beach, the pier and shopping area.
Located next to the restaurants, mall, the pier and the bike rentals. This beautiful place is located within 1 min walk to the beach, 10 min drive to Huntington beach and 10 min drive to Laguna beach.
Stay in a multi-million dollar neighborhood, feel the breeze, and enjoy all the amenities. 2 min walk from the cities best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and Newport hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs.
The duplex is front/back type and has 2 floors:
On the first floor there are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and on the second floor there is a master bedroom with a master bathroom a guest bathroom , the kitchen , the patio and the living room
* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen
* 2200 Sq.ft [or] 204 M2
* See below for pictures
* 1 min walk to the beach
* Queen Size bed in each bedroom, sofa in the living room and plasma TV
* 2 car garage parking and additional parking outside the garage
* 2 min from restaurants and shopping center
* Walk everywhere
* Cable Television, DVD player, Internet
* Washer/dryer
Email to book this amazing place!
Smoking is allowed on the balcony only.
I have more properties in the same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.