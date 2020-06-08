416 E Balboa Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage internet access tennis court

The best location at a great price!



Large 3-bedroom 2-bathroom is located 1 min walk to Newport beach, the pier and shopping area.



Located next to the restaurants, mall, the pier and the bike rentals. This beautiful place is located within 1 min walk to the beach, 10 min drive to Huntington beach and 10 min drive to Laguna beach.



Stay in a multi-million dollar neighborhood, feel the breeze, and enjoy all the amenities. 2 min walk from the cities best boutiques, grocery stores, coffee shops, and Newport hottest restaurants, golf and tennis clubs.



The duplex is front/back type and has 2 floors:



On the first floor there are 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom and on the second floor there is a master bedroom with a master bathroom a guest bathroom , the kitchen , the patio and the living room



* Luxurious suite with fully equipped kitchen



* 2200 Sq.ft [or] 204 M2



* See below for pictures



* 1 min walk to the beach



* Queen Size bed in each bedroom, sofa in the living room and plasma TV



* 2 car garage parking and additional parking outside the garage



* 2 min from restaurants and shopping center



* Walk everywhere



* Cable Television, DVD player, Internet



* Washer/dryer



Email to book this amazing place!



Smoking is allowed on the balcony only.



I have more properties in the same area for various prices. Please ask for more information.