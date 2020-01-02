All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

416 62nd Street

416 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

416 62nd Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Shores

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Enjoy water views and ocean breezes in this Newport Shores canal front home. This remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath home offers updates throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, granite counters, a kitchen island and amble storage. The living room includes a fireplace, an abundance of natural light and French doors that lead to an impressive water front patio and dock. The master suite includes a spacious bath and walk-in closet. This home also offers a large second story deck, open beamed ceilings, hardwood flooring, stone-clad bathrooms, air conditioning, and a 2 car garage. Residing on a highly coveted canal front location and just blocks from one of Newport's finest beaches, this home is home is perfect for beach and outdoor enthusiasts. Enjoy beach living and the amenities of the Newport Shores Community Association-pool, tennis, clubhouse and BBQ and play area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 62nd Street have any available units?
416 62nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 416 62nd Street have?
Some of 416 62nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 62nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
416 62nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 62nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 416 62nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 416 62nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 416 62nd Street offers parking.
Does 416 62nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 62nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 62nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 416 62nd Street has a pool.
Does 416 62nd Street have accessible units?
No, 416 62nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 416 62nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 62nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 62nd Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 416 62nd Street has units with air conditioning.
