416 62nd Street

Enjoy water views and ocean breezes in this Newport Shores canal front home. This remodeled 4 bedroom, 3 bath home offers updates throughout. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, granite counters, a kitchen island and amble storage. The living room includes a fireplace, an abundance of natural light and French doors that lead to an impressive water front patio and dock. The master suite includes a spacious bath and walk-in closet. This home also offers a large second story deck, open beamed ceilings, hardwood flooring, stone-clad bathrooms, air conditioning, and a 2 car garage. Residing on a highly coveted canal front location and just blocks from one of Newport's finest beaches, this home is home is perfect for beach and outdoor enthusiasts. Enjoy beach living and the amenities of the Newport Shores Community Association-pool, tennis, clubhouse and BBQ and play area.