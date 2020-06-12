Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court volleyball court

3 Bed, 2 Bath Home - 415 Lugonia St., Newport Beach - 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home, House is freshly painted with two-tone paint, Spanish tile floors throughout, living room with wood beam ceiling, ceiling fan, wood burning fireplace and slider doors leading out to tiled courtyard patio. Kitchen features gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, ceiling fan and back door leading out to back patio and 2 car garage. Master bedroom with private bathroom. Laundry hook-ups in garage, dryer hookup is gas. The Newport Shores Community offers a clubhouse, tennis court, basketball court, sand volleyball court, BBQ patio and an Olympic sized pool.



Neighborhood is surrounded by the Newport Salt Marsh wildlife preserve, and is open to kayaking and row boats. This home is just 3 blocks North of PCH.



Small Pets will be Considered. Breed & Weight restrictions may apply. Additional Security Deposit may be required.



Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. AM/PM Property Management and/or the Owner is not advertising the property through Craigslist, OfferUp, LetGo, or Facebook.



Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.



