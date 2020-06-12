All apartments in Newport Beach
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
415 Lugonia St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:47 AM

415 Lugonia St.

415 Lugonia Street · (714) 963-4500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 Lugonia Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 415 Lugonia St. · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
3 Bed, 2 Bath Home - 415 Lugonia St., Newport Beach - 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home, House is freshly painted with two-tone paint, Spanish tile floors throughout, living room with wood beam ceiling, ceiling fan, wood burning fireplace and slider doors leading out to tiled courtyard patio. Kitchen features gas stove, built-in microwave, dishwasher, ceiling fan and back door leading out to back patio and 2 car garage. Master bedroom with private bathroom. Laundry hook-ups in garage, dryer hookup is gas. The Newport Shores Community offers a clubhouse, tennis court, basketball court, sand volleyball court, BBQ patio and an Olympic sized pool.

Neighborhood is surrounded by the Newport Salt Marsh wildlife preserve, and is open to kayaking and row boats. This home is just 3 blocks North of PCH.

Small Pets will be Considered. Breed & Weight restrictions may apply. Additional Security Deposit may be required.

Please contact our office to schedule an appointment.
Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit. AM/PM Property Management and/or the Owner is not advertising the property through Craigslist, OfferUp, LetGo, or Facebook.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. As a condition of our lease, we require all residents to carry Liability Insurance ($100,000) for damage to the landlord's property during the term of the lease with proof of coverage prior to move-in.

(RLNE5334655)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Lugonia St. have any available units?
415 Lugonia St. has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 415 Lugonia St. have?
Some of 415 Lugonia St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 Lugonia St. currently offering any rent specials?
415 Lugonia St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Lugonia St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Lugonia St. is pet friendly.
Does 415 Lugonia St. offer parking?
Yes, 415 Lugonia St. does offer parking.
Does 415 Lugonia St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Lugonia St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Lugonia St. have a pool?
Yes, 415 Lugonia St. has a pool.
Does 415 Lugonia St. have accessible units?
No, 415 Lugonia St. does not have accessible units.
Does 415 Lugonia St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 Lugonia St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Lugonia St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Lugonia St. does not have units with air conditioning.
