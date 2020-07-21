All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated July 28 2019 at 11:47 AM

413 Catalina Drive

413 Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

413 Catalina Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome home to 413 Catalina Drive! Live the Newport Heights lifestyle with this amazing home that offers close proximity to award winning schools, parks, beaches, and walking distance to all the shops and restaurants on Mariner's Mile and the newly renovated Lido Village. This extensively renovated home is equipped with luxury finishes and precise designer detail. The home boasts 3 bedrooms, all with en suite bathrooms, and a generous sized master bedroom closet. The open kitchen features chef quality GE Monogram appliances, solid white gold quartzite countertops, and a Shaw Original Farm House sink. The open living room has a cozy fireplace, lovely powder room and features brand new La Cantina doors which lead out to an entertaining sized deck, perfect for dining "al fresco." An oversized garage consists of new epoxy flooring, silent jack shaft, and is pre plumbed for soft water. The home also features pre wired Cat 6 & telephone wire, has a new 200 amp panel, new electrical, new PEX plumbing, Noreen tankless water heater, and central heat and air. This exquisite home must be seen to be fully appreciated!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 13
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Catalina Drive have any available units?
413 Catalina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 413 Catalina Drive have?
Some of 413 Catalina Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Catalina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
413 Catalina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Catalina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Catalina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 413 Catalina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 413 Catalina Drive offers parking.
Does 413 Catalina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Catalina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Catalina Drive have a pool?
No, 413 Catalina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 413 Catalina Drive have accessible units?
No, 413 Catalina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Catalina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 413 Catalina Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 413 Catalina Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 413 Catalina Drive has units with air conditioning.
