Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome home to 413 Catalina Drive! Live the Newport Heights lifestyle with this amazing home that offers close proximity to award winning schools, parks, beaches, and walking distance to all the shops and restaurants on Mariner's Mile and the newly renovated Lido Village. This extensively renovated home is equipped with luxury finishes and precise designer detail. The home boasts 3 bedrooms, all with en suite bathrooms, and a generous sized master bedroom closet. The open kitchen features chef quality GE Monogram appliances, solid white gold quartzite countertops, and a Shaw Original Farm House sink. The open living room has a cozy fireplace, lovely powder room and features brand new La Cantina doors which lead out to an entertaining sized deck, perfect for dining "al fresco." An oversized garage consists of new epoxy flooring, silent jack shaft, and is pre plumbed for soft water. The home also features pre wired Cat 6 & telephone wire, has a new 200 amp panel, new electrical, new PEX plumbing, Noreen tankless water heater, and central heat and air. This exquisite home must be seen to be fully appreciated!