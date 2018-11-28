Charming upper unit. Freshly painted with new carpet. New lighting throughout and ceiling fans in both bedrooms. Great location close to shopping and a short distance to the beach. The interior laundry is off of the kitchen. Private one car garage with additional storage included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4114 Hilaria Way have any available units?
4114 Hilaria Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4114 Hilaria Way have?
Some of 4114 Hilaria Way's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 Hilaria Way currently offering any rent specials?
4114 Hilaria Way is not currently offering any rent specials.