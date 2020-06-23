408 Via Lido Nord

Amenities

Live on unique Lido Isle! Dine by the bay in the lovely dining room. Barbecue out on the patio by the sand. Relax in the evening viewing the peaceful water. This is a great home for entertaining. The bay out front offers endless entertainment, where you also get a front row seat to watch events like regattas and the boat parade. The front of the home opens to a sidewalk, and a sandy beach out front. The home contains 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bath. The living room includes a cozy fireplace. Views of the bay can be seen from the kitchen. Upstairs the bay can also be viewed from the master bedroom which has vaulted beam ceilings and its own private deck. Abundant amount of built-ins and storage. Lido Isle amenities include 3 private tennis courts, beaches, clubhouse and 2 main parks. Close to incredible restaurants and the newly remodeled Lido Marina Village.