408 Via Lido Nord
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

408 Via Lido Nord

408 via Lido Nord · No Longer Available
Location

408 via Lido Nord, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Lido Isle

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Live on unique Lido Isle! Dine by the bay in the lovely dining room. Barbecue out on the patio by the sand. Relax in the evening viewing the peaceful water. This is a great home for entertaining. The bay out front offers endless entertainment, where you also get a front row seat to watch events like regattas and the boat parade. The front of the home opens to a sidewalk, and a sandy beach out front. The home contains 4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 bath. The living room includes a cozy fireplace. Views of the bay can be seen from the kitchen. Upstairs the bay can also be viewed from the master bedroom which has vaulted beam ceilings and its own private deck. Abundant amount of built-ins and storage. Lido Isle amenities include 3 private tennis courts, beaches, clubhouse and 2 main parks. Close to incredible restaurants and the newly remodeled Lido Marina Village.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Via Lido Nord have any available units?
408 Via Lido Nord doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 408 Via Lido Nord have?
Some of 408 Via Lido Nord's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Via Lido Nord currently offering any rent specials?
408 Via Lido Nord isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Via Lido Nord pet-friendly?
No, 408 Via Lido Nord is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 408 Via Lido Nord offer parking?
Yes, 408 Via Lido Nord does offer parking.
Does 408 Via Lido Nord have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Via Lido Nord does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Via Lido Nord have a pool?
No, 408 Via Lido Nord does not have a pool.
Does 408 Via Lido Nord have accessible units?
No, 408 Via Lido Nord does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Via Lido Nord have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Via Lido Nord does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Via Lido Nord have units with air conditioning?
No, 408 Via Lido Nord does not have units with air conditioning.
