408 Mendoza Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning hot tub

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

A CDM Home At End of Cul de Sac With Amazing Views - Views, views and more views from this very unique home... a true mid century modern at the end of a quiet, cul de sac street with amazing ocean and canyon views from every room. The expansive views of sunsets and Catalina Island are breathtaking. Floor to ceiling glass windows throughout provides truly the best views Corona del Mar has to offer and with the utmost privacy. A French country kitchen has everything a culinary artist would need with a great room floor plan. There are two master suites each over 1,000 SF with their own fire places, massive closets and unobstructed views and a wood deck above the canyon. Plus, one more bedroom suite with ocean views and direct pool access. The spacious living room has 180-degree ocean views, large deck and a cherry wood bar that will bring back the popularity of a martini stirred - not shaken. A pool and spa in the courtyard is completely private with a lovely garden setting. This rare home is sure to provide a tranquil retreat. Available soon!



(RLNE4394870)