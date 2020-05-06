All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated October 6 2019 at 10:25 AM

408 Mendoza Terrace

Location

408 Mendoza Te, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Corona Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
A CDM Home At End of Cul de Sac With Amazing Views - Views, views and more views from this very unique home... a true mid century modern at the end of a quiet, cul de sac street with amazing ocean and canyon views from every room. The expansive views of sunsets and Catalina Island are breathtaking. Floor to ceiling glass windows throughout provides truly the best views Corona del Mar has to offer and with the utmost privacy. A French country kitchen has everything a culinary artist would need with a great room floor plan. There are two master suites each over 1,000 SF with their own fire places, massive closets and unobstructed views and a wood deck above the canyon. Plus, one more bedroom suite with ocean views and direct pool access. The spacious living room has 180-degree ocean views, large deck and a cherry wood bar that will bring back the popularity of a martini stirred - not shaken. A pool and spa in the courtyard is completely private with a lovely garden setting. This rare home is sure to provide a tranquil retreat. Available soon!

(RLNE4394870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 408 Mendoza Terrace have any available units?
408 Mendoza Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 408 Mendoza Terrace have?
Some of 408 Mendoza Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 408 Mendoza Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
408 Mendoza Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 408 Mendoza Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 408 Mendoza Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 408 Mendoza Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 408 Mendoza Terrace offers parking.
Does 408 Mendoza Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 408 Mendoza Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 408 Mendoza Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 408 Mendoza Terrace has a pool.
Does 408 Mendoza Terrace have accessible units?
No, 408 Mendoza Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 408 Mendoza Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 408 Mendoza Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 408 Mendoza Terrace have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 408 Mendoza Terrace has units with air conditioning.
