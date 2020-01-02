Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

WOW!! This classic and sophisticated open and airy home has been completely remodeled to perfection. As you enter past the custom front door you immediately feel the Newport Beach vibe. The open living room and beautifully remodeled kitchen lead to an expansive wrap around patio perfect for dining al fresco on warm Newport nights. Imagine the children playing on the picturesque greenbelt while you’re in the kitchen preparing the evening’s celebrations. The floors are oak and the counters granite. All appliances and fixtures are new. The second level boasts 3 bedrooms with high ceilings, mirrored sliders, fresh carpet and recessed lighting. The master has a wonderful view of our precious back bay estuary. The new master bathroom floorplan features granites counters and a walk-in closet. The second bedroom has been expanded and enjoys awesome views. The third bedroom is light and bright and could be a den or office. This spectacular location is a 10+. Located on a quiet, very private and special cul-de-sac. This serene setting features the lush rolling greenbelts and back bay views from the patio. New Central AC is just one of many of the features of this home. Very private FULL driveway. Garage features epoxy flooring and new cabinets for all your storage. Located close to walking/hiking/biking trails, nearby pools, swim/tennis club, golf, beaches, world class shopping, restaurants and award winning schools.