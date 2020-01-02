All apartments in Newport Beach
406 Plata
Last updated October 4 2019 at 3:14 AM

406 Plata

406 Plata · No Longer Available
Location

406 Plata, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
WOW!! This classic and sophisticated open and airy home has been completely remodeled to perfection. As you enter past the custom front door you immediately feel the Newport Beach vibe. The open living room and beautifully remodeled kitchen lead to an expansive wrap around patio perfect for dining al fresco on warm Newport nights. Imagine the children playing on the picturesque greenbelt while you’re in the kitchen preparing the evening’s celebrations. The floors are oak and the counters granite. All appliances and fixtures are new. The second level boasts 3 bedrooms with high ceilings, mirrored sliders, fresh carpet and recessed lighting. The master has a wonderful view of our precious back bay estuary. The new master bathroom floorplan features granites counters and a walk-in closet. The second bedroom has been expanded and enjoys awesome views. The third bedroom is light and bright and could be a den or office. This spectacular location is a 10+. Located on a quiet, very private and special cul-de-sac. This serene setting features the lush rolling greenbelts and back bay views from the patio. New Central AC is just one of many of the features of this home. Very private FULL driveway. Garage features epoxy flooring and new cabinets for all your storage. Located close to walking/hiking/biking trails, nearby pools, swim/tennis club, golf, beaches, world class shopping, restaurants and award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Plata have any available units?
406 Plata doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 406 Plata have?
Some of 406 Plata's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Plata currently offering any rent specials?
406 Plata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Plata pet-friendly?
No, 406 Plata is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 406 Plata offer parking?
Yes, 406 Plata offers parking.
Does 406 Plata have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Plata does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Plata have a pool?
Yes, 406 Plata has a pool.
Does 406 Plata have accessible units?
No, 406 Plata does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Plata have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 406 Plata has units with dishwashers.
Does 406 Plata have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 406 Plata has units with air conditioning.
