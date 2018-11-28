All apartments in Newport Beach
405 Harbor Woods Place
405 Harbor Woods Place

405 Harbor Woods Pl · No Longer Available
Location

405 Harbor Woods Pl, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Location! Location! Location! Enjoy the beauty and convenience of Newport Beach in this chic Harbor Woods two bedroom/2 bath Townhome. Well located at the rear of this small complex, this unit is quiet and private and close to community pool and spa. It includes many upgrades such as hardwood flooring, a large fireplace, granite countertops, newer stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. The home has a large master suite, a large private patio for entertaining off the kitchen, and a front patio off living room. Attached two car garage and minutes from the best schools in Newport Bach, the finest shopping and restaurants, beaches and John Wayne airport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 Harbor Woods Place have any available units?
405 Harbor Woods Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 405 Harbor Woods Place have?
Some of 405 Harbor Woods Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 405 Harbor Woods Place currently offering any rent specials?
405 Harbor Woods Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 Harbor Woods Place pet-friendly?
No, 405 Harbor Woods Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 405 Harbor Woods Place offer parking?
Yes, 405 Harbor Woods Place does offer parking.
Does 405 Harbor Woods Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 405 Harbor Woods Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 Harbor Woods Place have a pool?
Yes, 405 Harbor Woods Place has a pool.
Does 405 Harbor Woods Place have accessible units?
No, 405 Harbor Woods Place does not have accessible units.
Does 405 Harbor Woods Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 405 Harbor Woods Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 405 Harbor Woods Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 Harbor Woods Place does not have units with air conditioning.
