405 Harbor Woods Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Location! Location! Location! Enjoy the beauty and convenience of Newport Beach in this chic Harbor Woods two bedroom/2 bath Townhome. Well located at the rear of this small complex, this unit is quiet and private and close to community pool and spa. It includes many upgrades such as hardwood flooring, a large fireplace, granite countertops, newer stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer. The home has a large master suite, a large private patio for entertaining off the kitchen, and a front patio off living room. Attached two car garage and minutes from the best schools in Newport Bach, the finest shopping and restaurants, beaches and John Wayne airport.