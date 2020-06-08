All apartments in Newport Beach
402 Goldenrod Avenue .5

402 Goldenrod Ave
Location

402 Goldenrod Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location....This recently remodeled Beach Townhouse features two bedrooms, two baths with a spectacular location in the heart of the village of Corona Del Mar. The property situated at end of cul-de-sac adjacent to the famous Goldenrod Footbridge is a short stroll to the beach. Beautiful hardwood laminate flooring, rich cabinetry, designer paint and lighting. The kitchen is equipped with energy efficient appliances, quartz slab countertops, solid custom cabinets. The sunny and open living room has a dramatic high vaulted, wood beamed ceiling and includes a cozy fireplace. A separate dining area is adjacent with designer light fixture. Additionally there are two spacious bedrooms each having its own separate vanity and lavatory. Two large, sunny private decks off living room and kitchen offer indoor/outdoor living. One car garage with loads of storage plus car port. Easy beach access a couple short blocks away and all the restaurants and amenities of CdM’s Village footsteps away. Enjoy the best of coastal living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 Goldenrod Avenue .5 have any available units?
402 Goldenrod Avenue .5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 402 Goldenrod Avenue .5 have?
Some of 402 Goldenrod Avenue .5's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 Goldenrod Avenue .5 currently offering any rent specials?
402 Goldenrod Avenue .5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 Goldenrod Avenue .5 pet-friendly?
No, 402 Goldenrod Avenue .5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 402 Goldenrod Avenue .5 offer parking?
Yes, 402 Goldenrod Avenue .5 offers parking.
Does 402 Goldenrod Avenue .5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 Goldenrod Avenue .5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 Goldenrod Avenue .5 have a pool?
No, 402 Goldenrod Avenue .5 does not have a pool.
Does 402 Goldenrod Avenue .5 have accessible units?
No, 402 Goldenrod Avenue .5 does not have accessible units.
Does 402 Goldenrod Avenue .5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 Goldenrod Avenue .5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 Goldenrod Avenue .5 have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 Goldenrod Avenue .5 does not have units with air conditioning.

