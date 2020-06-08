All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated April 17 2019 at 9:53 AM

40 Crooked Stick Drive

40 Crooked Stick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

40 Crooked Stick Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Ford Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
This upscale and elegantly furnished executive home is designer perfect with meticulous attention to detail. Experience the Newport Beach lifestyle in the exclusive guard gated community of One Ford Road. This home's extra large side yard creates one of the largest lots for a Balboa Plan 2 and provides one of the community's best interior locations. With a quaint Cape Cod inspired exterior and its well appointed interior living space, the home is both chic and sophisticated. The main level is incredibly light and bright with an open floor plan that includes a formal living room with fireplace, a den with French doors to the front patio, and a formal dining room. The chef's kitchen boasts white custom cabinetry, stone counters and backsplash, an oversized island, built in desk, and breakfast nook. Appliances include a built in refrigerator, microwave, stainless double oven, gas cooktop, and a new dishwasher, washer, and dryer. An elegant crystal chandelier hangs above the dramatic staircase, leading to a welcoming master suite and two additional en suite bedrooms. The spacious master bath has dual sinks with separate vanities, a large soaking tub and walk in closet with built ins. One bedroom is currently furnished as a retreat and has a private entrance by way of an outdoor staircase. Attached two car garage. Community amenities include two pools, a state of the art fitness center, clubhouse, putting green, croquet, sport courts, BBQ area, and playgrounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 Crooked Stick Drive have any available units?
40 Crooked Stick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 40 Crooked Stick Drive have?
Some of 40 Crooked Stick Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 Crooked Stick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
40 Crooked Stick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 Crooked Stick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 40 Crooked Stick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 40 Crooked Stick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 40 Crooked Stick Drive offers parking.
Does 40 Crooked Stick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 40 Crooked Stick Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 Crooked Stick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 40 Crooked Stick Drive has a pool.
Does 40 Crooked Stick Drive have accessible units?
No, 40 Crooked Stick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 40 Crooked Stick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 Crooked Stick Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 40 Crooked Stick Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 40 Crooked Stick Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
