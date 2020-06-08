40 Crooked Stick Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool putting green bbq/grill garage

This upscale and elegantly furnished executive home is designer perfect with meticulous attention to detail. Experience the Newport Beach lifestyle in the exclusive guard gated community of One Ford Road. This home's extra large side yard creates one of the largest lots for a Balboa Plan 2 and provides one of the community's best interior locations. With a quaint Cape Cod inspired exterior and its well appointed interior living space, the home is both chic and sophisticated. The main level is incredibly light and bright with an open floor plan that includes a formal living room with fireplace, a den with French doors to the front patio, and a formal dining room. The chef's kitchen boasts white custom cabinetry, stone counters and backsplash, an oversized island, built in desk, and breakfast nook. Appliances include a built in refrigerator, microwave, stainless double oven, gas cooktop, and a new dishwasher, washer, and dryer. An elegant crystal chandelier hangs above the dramatic staircase, leading to a welcoming master suite and two additional en suite bedrooms. The spacious master bath has dual sinks with separate vanities, a large soaking tub and walk in closet with built ins. One bedroom is currently furnished as a retreat and has a private entrance by way of an outdoor staircase. Attached two car garage. Community amenities include two pools, a state of the art fitness center, clubhouse, putting green, croquet, sport courts, BBQ area, and playgrounds.