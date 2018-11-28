All apartments in Newport Beach
4 Tivoli

4 Tivoli Ct · (808) 721-6330
Location

4 Tivoli Ct, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Trovare

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Tivoli · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Executive housing and corporate short stays in Newport Coast - MUST CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Monthly furnished housing starting May 2020.

This 2BR / 2BA elegant townhouse in the Trovare Gated Community of Newport Coast features charming traditional furnishings with modern day conveniences. You also have access to a modern clubhouse with a heated Junior Olympic lap pool, large whirlpool spa, tennis courts, basketball courts, baths, showers and a scenic park with beautiful views and landscaping, playground, and gas BBQ.

Enter by the two car garage or private front door into a small open foyer. A stair case takes you into the formal dining area which is open to the rest of house and seats 6-8. The fully equipped kitchen has table seating for 4-5, with a charming balcony perfect for sipping a glass of wine on a warm summer evening.

The living room has a gas fireplace, cable television and is a relaxing room surrounded by windows and trees. The master bedroom has a king-sized bed, separate toilet room, enclosed bath and shower, a large walk-in closet and overlooks a quiet walkway and common garden.

The second bedroom is located at the end of the hall, is furnished with two single beds, has a walk in closet and overlooks a large, landscaped common courtyard. A bathroom with bath tub and shower are across the hall and the washer dryer is stored in a closet in the hallway. The home is located in the Newport Coast area of Newport Beach, California featuring the famous 5 star Pelican Hill Resort and World-Class Golf Courses with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean from nearly every hole.

Crystal Cove State Beach and Corona del Mar Beach are right down the hill as well as upscale shopping at the Promenade. You are also conveniently located midway between Laguna Beach to the south and the world-class beaches and shopping in Newport Beach to the north.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4408518)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Tivoli have any available units?
4 Tivoli has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Tivoli have?
Some of 4 Tivoli's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Tivoli currently offering any rent specials?
4 Tivoli isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Tivoli pet-friendly?
No, 4 Tivoli is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 4 Tivoli offer parking?
Yes, 4 Tivoli does offer parking.
Does 4 Tivoli have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Tivoli offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Tivoli have a pool?
Yes, 4 Tivoli has a pool.
Does 4 Tivoli have accessible units?
No, 4 Tivoli does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Tivoli have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Tivoli does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Tivoli have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Tivoli does not have units with air conditioning.
