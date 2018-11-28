Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse courtyard parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

Executive housing and corporate short stays in Newport Coast - MUST CALL FOR AVAILABILITY. Monthly furnished housing starting May 2020.



This 2BR / 2BA elegant townhouse in the Trovare Gated Community of Newport Coast features charming traditional furnishings with modern day conveniences. You also have access to a modern clubhouse with a heated Junior Olympic lap pool, large whirlpool spa, tennis courts, basketball courts, baths, showers and a scenic park with beautiful views and landscaping, playground, and gas BBQ.



Enter by the two car garage or private front door into a small open foyer. A stair case takes you into the formal dining area which is open to the rest of house and seats 6-8. The fully equipped kitchen has table seating for 4-5, with a charming balcony perfect for sipping a glass of wine on a warm summer evening.



The living room has a gas fireplace, cable television and is a relaxing room surrounded by windows and trees. The master bedroom has a king-sized bed, separate toilet room, enclosed bath and shower, a large walk-in closet and overlooks a quiet walkway and common garden.



The second bedroom is located at the end of the hall, is furnished with two single beds, has a walk in closet and overlooks a large, landscaped common courtyard. A bathroom with bath tub and shower are across the hall and the washer dryer is stored in a closet in the hallway. The home is located in the Newport Coast area of Newport Beach, California featuring the famous 5 star Pelican Hill Resort and World-Class Golf Courses with panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean from nearly every hole.



Crystal Cove State Beach and Corona del Mar Beach are right down the hill as well as upscale shopping at the Promenade. You are also conveniently located midway between Laguna Beach to the south and the world-class beaches and shopping in Newport Beach to the north.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4408518)