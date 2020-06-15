4 Summer House Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking garage media room

Great price for a fabulous custom home located in a private cul-de-sac and adjacent to Harbor View Nature Park! The bright and spacious open floor plan has a beautiful views of the nature park and beyond. You will love this Coastal Craftsman inspired architecture of this home. A dramatic entry and gourmet kitchen with great-room suited for entertaining. You'll find state-of-the-art Miele, SubZero and Wolf appliances, marble and granite counter tops and Provenza Old World Collection hardwood floors. Fully landscaped front and back yard. Excellent school district including Corona Del Mar high school and Lincoln elementary school. A few minutes drive to world class golf club, restaurants, movie theater, UCI, Fashion Island shopping plaza and much more!