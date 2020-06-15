All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 4 Summer House Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
4 Summer House Lane
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

4 Summer House Lane

4 Summer House Ln · (949) 423-5123
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4 Summer House Ln, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3316 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
media room
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Great price for a fabulous custom home located in a private cul-de-sac and adjacent to Harbor View Nature Park! The bright and spacious open floor plan has a beautiful views of the nature park and beyond. You will love this Coastal Craftsman inspired architecture of this home. A dramatic entry and gourmet kitchen with great-room suited for entertaining. You'll find state-of-the-art Miele, SubZero and Wolf appliances, marble and granite counter tops and Provenza Old World Collection hardwood floors. Fully landscaped front and back yard. Excellent school district including Corona Del Mar high school and Lincoln elementary school. A few minutes drive to world class golf club, restaurants, movie theater, UCI, Fashion Island shopping plaza and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Summer House Lane have any available units?
4 Summer House Lane has a unit available for $8,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Summer House Lane have?
Some of 4 Summer House Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Summer House Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4 Summer House Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Summer House Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4 Summer House Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 4 Summer House Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4 Summer House Lane does offer parking.
Does 4 Summer House Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Summer House Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Summer House Lane have a pool?
No, 4 Summer House Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4 Summer House Lane have accessible units?
No, 4 Summer House Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Summer House Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 4 Summer House Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Summer House Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Summer House Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4 Summer House Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity