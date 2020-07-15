Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse fire pit on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

This beautiful Med style home is located in a gated community near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street. The remodeled kitchen features newer appliances, beautiful granite counters and custom cabinetry. The breakfast bar provides the perfect gathering spot and opens to a spacious family room with a cozy fireplace and built-in entertainment center. The grand living and dining room offer soaring ceilings and a Swarovski chandelier. A main floor bedroom offers flexibility. A spacious laundry room, coat closet and under stairs storage provide convenience. The master suite features 2 spacious closets an oversize tub and separate shower. A mini-master offers ensuite bath and balcony with views over the canyon across OC to LA lights and sunsets. The lush, tranquil back yard backs to a green hillside and offers a BBQ island, cozy fire pit and seating area. Young students attend the award winning Newport Coast Elementary School. In addition to Tesoro's nearby pool and spa, residents enjoy use of the resort-like private Coastal Canyon Club with Jr Olympic pool, BBQ's, tennis and basketball courts, tot-lot and upscale clubhouse for poolside entertaining.