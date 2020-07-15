All apartments in Newport Beach
4 Renata
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:39 AM

4 Renata

4 Renata · (949) 584-8214
Location

4 Renata, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Tesoro

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,750

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2856 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This beautiful Med style home is located in a gated community near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street. The remodeled kitchen features newer appliances, beautiful granite counters and custom cabinetry. The breakfast bar provides the perfect gathering spot and opens to a spacious family room with a cozy fireplace and built-in entertainment center. The grand living and dining room offer soaring ceilings and a Swarovski chandelier. A main floor bedroom offers flexibility. A spacious laundry room, coat closet and under stairs storage provide convenience. The master suite features 2 spacious closets an oversize tub and separate shower. A mini-master offers ensuite bath and balcony with views over the canyon across OC to LA lights and sunsets. The lush, tranquil back yard backs to a green hillside and offers a BBQ island, cozy fire pit and seating area. Young students attend the award winning Newport Coast Elementary School. In addition to Tesoro's nearby pool and spa, residents enjoy use of the resort-like private Coastal Canyon Club with Jr Olympic pool, BBQ's, tennis and basketball courts, tot-lot and upscale clubhouse for poolside entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Renata have any available units?
4 Renata has a unit available for $7,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Renata have?
Some of 4 Renata's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Renata currently offering any rent specials?
4 Renata is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Renata pet-friendly?
No, 4 Renata is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 4 Renata offer parking?
Yes, 4 Renata offers parking.
Does 4 Renata have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Renata does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Renata have a pool?
Yes, 4 Renata has a pool.
Does 4 Renata have accessible units?
No, 4 Renata does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Renata have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Renata has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Renata have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Renata does not have units with air conditioning.
