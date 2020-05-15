All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

4 Highpoint

4 Highpoint · (949) 922-1400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 Highpoint, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Pacific Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$20,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 4088 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful fully furnished home is situated behind private gates above the Pacific Ocean and adjacent to thousands of acres of dedicated open space. With it's premiere cul-de-sac location, you are sure to get the most out of this exclusive area of California. While home is secluded, it is also within short driving distance of various golf courses, a selection of beaches and a number of exciting attractions. Saunter through the lush courtyard with a water fountain into the beautifully landscaped backyard. The grounds boast views to the canyons and down the hillside to the ocean view. This luxury home offers elegance and grace within a supremely comfortable design optimized for seamless indoor and outdoor living with a community junior Olympic saltwater swimming pool, a spa, a barbeque and a gorgeous outdoor fireplace. A spectacular great room opens to the gourmet kitchen, a statement in both form and function, which awaits the discriminating chef in your entourage. The kitchen includes custom European cabinetry and slab granite counter tops. You will also find a lovely formal dining area beneath a stunning two story ceiling. The master suite is both lavish and intimate offering an oversized jetted oval tub, a separate shower & a fireplace. This home provides elevated coastal living in a convenient location near the best beaches, world-class shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Highpoint have any available units?
4 Highpoint has a unit available for $20,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Highpoint have?
Some of 4 Highpoint's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Highpoint currently offering any rent specials?
4 Highpoint isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Highpoint pet-friendly?
No, 4 Highpoint is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 4 Highpoint offer parking?
Yes, 4 Highpoint does offer parking.
Does 4 Highpoint have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Highpoint does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Highpoint have a pool?
Yes, 4 Highpoint has a pool.
Does 4 Highpoint have accessible units?
No, 4 Highpoint does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Highpoint have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Highpoint has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Highpoint have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Highpoint does not have units with air conditioning.
