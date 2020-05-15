4 Highpoint

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful fully furnished home is situated behind private gates above the Pacific Ocean and adjacent to thousands of acres of dedicated open space. With it's premiere cul-de-sac location, you are sure to get the most out of this exclusive area of California. While home is secluded, it is also within short driving distance of various golf courses, a selection of beaches and a number of exciting attractions. Saunter through the lush courtyard with a water fountain into the beautifully landscaped backyard. The grounds boast views to the canyons and down the hillside to the ocean view. This luxury home offers elegance and grace within a supremely comfortable design optimized for seamless indoor and outdoor living with a community junior Olympic saltwater swimming pool, a spa, a barbeque and a gorgeous outdoor fireplace. A spectacular great room opens to the gourmet kitchen, a statement in both form and function, which awaits the discriminating chef in your entourage. The kitchen includes custom European cabinetry and slab granite counter tops. You will also find a lovely formal dining area beneath a stunning two story ceiling. The master suite is both lavish and intimate offering an oversized jetted oval tub, a separate shower & a fireplace. This home provides elevated coastal living in a convenient location near the best beaches, world-class shopping and dining.