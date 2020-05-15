All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

375 Newport Glen Court

375 Newport Glen Court · (949) 612-9406
Location

375 Newport Glen Court, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eastside Costa Mesa

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 375 Newport Glen Court · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 3999 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Large NB home in gated community w/ private pool located near the Back Bay - Located inside a private gated community of only 11 homes is a spacious 3,999 Sq-ft, four or five bedroom home with three and half baths. The living space is on the top level with stairs leading down to the bedrooms featuring a large bonus room that could be used as a home office, gym, music studio, game room, or even an additional master with en-suite bathroom with access through sliding glass doors to the oasis in your backyard. Vaulted, beam ceilings in nearly all rooms accented with custom lighting, hardwood floor in main living areas, fireplaces in dining room, family room, and master, granite counters, etc. A formal family room and dining room provide plenty of privacy or room to entertain. A spacious, open kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, oven, and microwave. A refrigerator and washer/dryer will be provided upon request. Outside has stunning tropical landscape, a private lap pool with pool cover and tiered patios to enjoy the fresh air. Inside you'll keep cool year round with air conditioning and appreciate an accommodating three car garage with plenty of storage cabinets. Landscaping and pool service are included. Nearby schools include Woodland, Kaiser, Ensign and NHHS. The home is just a short distance to Back Bay with gorgeous views and multiple trails to explore.

(RLNE5781365)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 Newport Glen Court have any available units?
375 Newport Glen Court has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 375 Newport Glen Court have?
Some of 375 Newport Glen Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 Newport Glen Court currently offering any rent specials?
375 Newport Glen Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 Newport Glen Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 375 Newport Glen Court is pet friendly.
Does 375 Newport Glen Court offer parking?
Yes, 375 Newport Glen Court does offer parking.
Does 375 Newport Glen Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 375 Newport Glen Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 Newport Glen Court have a pool?
Yes, 375 Newport Glen Court has a pool.
Does 375 Newport Glen Court have accessible units?
No, 375 Newport Glen Court does not have accessible units.
Does 375 Newport Glen Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 375 Newport Glen Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 375 Newport Glen Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 375 Newport Glen Court has units with air conditioning.
