375 Newport Glen Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym game room parking pool garage

Large NB home in gated community w/ private pool located near the Back Bay - Located inside a private gated community of only 11 homes is a spacious 3,999 Sq-ft, four or five bedroom home with three and half baths. The living space is on the top level with stairs leading down to the bedrooms featuring a large bonus room that could be used as a home office, gym, music studio, game room, or even an additional master with en-suite bathroom with access through sliding glass doors to the oasis in your backyard. Vaulted, beam ceilings in nearly all rooms accented with custom lighting, hardwood floor in main living areas, fireplaces in dining room, family room, and master, granite counters, etc. A formal family room and dining room provide plenty of privacy or room to entertain. A spacious, open kitchen has stainless steel appliances, gas cook top, oven, and microwave. A refrigerator and washer/dryer will be provided upon request. Outside has stunning tropical landscape, a private lap pool with pool cover and tiered patios to enjoy the fresh air. Inside you'll keep cool year round with air conditioning and appreciate an accommodating three car garage with plenty of storage cabinets. Landscaping and pool service are included. Nearby schools include Woodland, Kaiser, Ensign and NHHS. The home is just a short distance to Back Bay with gorgeous views and multiple trails to explore.



(RLNE5781365)