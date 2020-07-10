3713 W Balboa Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking garage

No shoes necessary!! Great move in ready condo 1 block away from the sand. Ideal location which is close enough to all the entertainment offered on the peninsula yet far enough away from the hustle and bustle. Surprising high 9' ceilings, smooth interior walls and just remodeled bathrooms highlight this move in ready home. The floorplan features a chic kitchen with granite counters, refrigerator, gas cooktop, dishwasher drawer and counter seating. The family room includes a recessed area, ideal for a large flat screen TV and surround sound ceiling speakers. Two generous sized bedrooms each have their own tastefully remodeled baths and good sized closets. And yes, it includes your own washer and dryer, no coins needed! Park cars in your private enclosed 2 car tandem garage. Entertain guests on your front patio or stroll across the street and shoot some basketballs at the community park. Immediate occupancy available!