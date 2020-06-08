37 Beachcomber Drive

Amenities

Located in the much admired community of Jasmine Creek, this SINGLE LEVEL, two bedroom PLUS den has 1917 square feet of living space. Remodeled bright and airy kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances in a workable area with plenty of room for your kitchen table and chairs with access to your front patio area. A double sided fireplace separates the dining room and living room with vaulted ceilings. Extra room off the living area opens to backyard patio and can be used as a den, office or guest space. The master suite has a huge walk in closet, private spacious bathroom, vaulted ceilings and has access to the patio. Laundry is located in closet between bedrooms. Lots of storage space and a two car garage. This is a very private location at the end of the street yet offers easy access to amenities within the gates, pool, spa, tennis and club house. Corona Del Mar village, Fashion Island, beaches and award winning schools are a short stroll plus easy access to the freeways for your commutes.