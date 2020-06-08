All apartments in Newport Beach
37 Beachcomber Drive
Last updated September 9 2019 at 2:34 AM

37 Beachcomber Drive

37 Beachcomber Drive · No Longer Available
Location

37 Beachcomber Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in the much admired community of Jasmine Creek, this SINGLE LEVEL, two bedroom PLUS den has 1917 square feet of living space. Remodeled bright and airy kitchen with granite counter tops, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances in a workable area with plenty of room for your kitchen table and chairs with access to your front patio area. A double sided fireplace separates the dining room and living room with vaulted ceilings. Extra room off the living area opens to backyard patio and can be used as a den, office or guest space. The master suite has a huge walk in closet, private spacious bathroom, vaulted ceilings and has access to the patio. Laundry is located in closet between bedrooms. Lots of storage space and a two car garage. This is a very private location at the end of the street yet offers easy access to amenities within the gates, pool, spa, tennis and club house. Corona Del Mar village, Fashion Island, beaches and award winning schools are a short stroll plus easy access to the freeways for your commutes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37 Beachcomber Drive have any available units?
37 Beachcomber Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 37 Beachcomber Drive have?
Some of 37 Beachcomber Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37 Beachcomber Drive currently offering any rent specials?
37 Beachcomber Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37 Beachcomber Drive pet-friendly?
No, 37 Beachcomber Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 37 Beachcomber Drive offer parking?
Yes, 37 Beachcomber Drive offers parking.
Does 37 Beachcomber Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37 Beachcomber Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37 Beachcomber Drive have a pool?
Yes, 37 Beachcomber Drive has a pool.
Does 37 Beachcomber Drive have accessible units?
No, 37 Beachcomber Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 37 Beachcomber Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37 Beachcomber Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 37 Beachcomber Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 37 Beachcomber Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
