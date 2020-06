Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Highly upgraded property, Gorgeous canyon views, soaring ceilings. One bedroom is now used as an office. Romantic Master bedroom with balcony to the canyon views and fireplace. It has an inside laundry, Gated community association pool & spa. Beautiful moldings throughout the home. Large garage with storage. Prestigious neighborhood close to famous beach and resorts.