355 Vista Madera
355 Vista Madera

355 Vista Madera · No Longer Available
Location

355 Vista Madera, Newport Beach, CA 92660
North Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located in one of Newport Beach’s most sought-after neighborhoods, this beautifully renovated home offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an airy, open floor plan. This coastal home has multiple sets of sliding glass doors and peaceful views of the greenbelt, soaring cathedral ceilings, and a wood burning fireplace. The renovated kitchen is equally impressive, as it features quartz counters, a large breakfast bar with counter seating, a subway tile backsplash and high-end stainless appliances, including a gas range. The upstairs living space also hosts a luxurious master suite with a walk-in closet, quartz counters, dual sinks and a built-in make up station. In addition there are two large secondary bedrooms, one of which connects to the second floor balcony. The first floor has a large bedroom with attached bathroom. Added bonuses include an expansive, partially covered patio area that opens to the greenbelt and an attached two car garage. Set in an award-winning school district nearby local beaches, a nature preserve with great hiking trails, this home offers a convenient and relaxing lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 355 Vista Madera have any available units?
355 Vista Madera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 355 Vista Madera have?
Some of 355 Vista Madera's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 355 Vista Madera currently offering any rent specials?
355 Vista Madera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 355 Vista Madera pet-friendly?
No, 355 Vista Madera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 355 Vista Madera offer parking?
Yes, 355 Vista Madera offers parking.
Does 355 Vista Madera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 355 Vista Madera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 355 Vista Madera have a pool?
No, 355 Vista Madera does not have a pool.
Does 355 Vista Madera have accessible units?
No, 355 Vista Madera does not have accessible units.
Does 355 Vista Madera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 355 Vista Madera has units with dishwashers.
Does 355 Vista Madera have units with air conditioning?
No, 355 Vista Madera does not have units with air conditioning.
