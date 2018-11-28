355 Vista Madera

Amenities

Located in one of Newport Beach’s most sought-after neighborhoods, this beautifully renovated home offers four bedrooms, three bathrooms and an airy, open floor plan. This coastal home has multiple sets of sliding glass doors and peaceful views of the greenbelt, soaring cathedral ceilings, and a wood burning fireplace. The renovated kitchen is equally impressive, as it features quartz counters, a large breakfast bar with counter seating, a subway tile backsplash and high-end stainless appliances, including a gas range. The upstairs living space also hosts a luxurious master suite with a walk-in closet, quartz counters, dual sinks and a built-in make up station. In addition there are two large secondary bedrooms, one of which connects to the second floor balcony. The first floor has a large bedroom with attached bathroom. Added bonuses include an expansive, partially covered patio area that opens to the greenbelt and an attached two car garage. Set in an award-winning school district nearby local beaches, a nature preserve with great hiking trails, this home offers a convenient and relaxing lifestyle.