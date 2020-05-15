352 Villa Point Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath in gated resort community of Villa Point! - A beautiful gated resort living near Balboa, close to Fashion Island ,Corona Del Mar and beaches. Enjoy golf course views from your living room, master bedroom and spacious patio. Dual master suites with walk in closets. washer, dryer and refrigerator without warranty is included. 1 car detached garage Community features swimming pool, spa, fitness center and beautiful landscaping. February special: One time $300 move in bonus!



Apply online at: www.hcmpm.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4594643)