3501 Surfview Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spectacular 180 panoramic ocean, Catalina, city lights views from most rooms in the home. Ideally located in the quiet neighborhood of Harbor View Hills South, this single story home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3-car garage on an oversized corner lot. Recently remodeled and updated with new paint, flooring, showers and fixtures, this gorgeous home is bright and airy with a spacious feel throughout. Master suite with walk-in closet opens out to a deck with ocean view. Artfully landscaped and private, this home is to be lived both inside and outside. With award-winning schools, world-class shopping, and beach access just minutes away, come see for yourself what classy beach living should be like.