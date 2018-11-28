All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
3501 Surfview Lane
3501 Surfview Lane

3501 Surfview Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3501 Surfview Lane, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular 180 panoramic ocean, Catalina, city lights views from most rooms in the home. Ideally located in the quiet neighborhood of Harbor View Hills South, this single story home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 3-car garage on an oversized corner lot. Recently remodeled and updated with new paint, flooring, showers and fixtures, this gorgeous home is bright and airy with a spacious feel throughout. Master suite with walk-in closet opens out to a deck with ocean view. Artfully landscaped and private, this home is to be lived both inside and outside. With award-winning schools, world-class shopping, and beach access just minutes away, come see for yourself what classy beach living should be like.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3501 Surfview Lane have any available units?
3501 Surfview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3501 Surfview Lane have?
Some of 3501 Surfview Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3501 Surfview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3501 Surfview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3501 Surfview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3501 Surfview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3501 Surfview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3501 Surfview Lane offers parking.
Does 3501 Surfview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3501 Surfview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3501 Surfview Lane have a pool?
No, 3501 Surfview Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3501 Surfview Lane have accessible units?
No, 3501 Surfview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3501 Surfview Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3501 Surfview Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3501 Surfview Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3501 Surfview Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
