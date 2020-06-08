35 Linda Isle

Amenities

patio / balcony gym tennis court hot tub courtyard

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard gym hot tub tennis court

This Linda Isle bayfront “Gold Coast” rental property is likely the finest view home to come on the market in the last decade. Located seven homes from the Southwestern tip of Linda Isle, the property features spectacular unobstructed vistas of Newport Harbor’s main turning basin; from this location you have front row seats to morning crew workouts, all of the harbor’s activities, sailing regattas and breathtaking evening sunsets. This mid-century home features nearly 5,000 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, four baths, den, formal dining, a large living room, a bayside patio and an interior courtyard with a fountain and spa. The home has 60’ of waterfront and can accommodate a boat up to 60’ and a side-tie. Linda Isle is a private 24-hour guard gated island of 107 waterfront homes and features a private tennis court, beach club, and kids play area.