All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 35 Linda Isle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
35 Linda Isle
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:58 AM

35 Linda Isle

35 Linda Isle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

35 Linda Isle, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Linda Isle

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
tennis court
hot tub
courtyard
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
hot tub
tennis court
This Linda Isle bayfront “Gold Coast” rental property is likely the finest view home to come on the market in the last decade. Located seven homes from the Southwestern tip of Linda Isle, the property features spectacular unobstructed vistas of Newport Harbor’s main turning basin; from this location you have front row seats to morning crew workouts, all of the harbor’s activities, sailing regattas and breathtaking evening sunsets. This mid-century home features nearly 5,000 square feet of living space, four bedrooms, four baths, den, formal dining, a large living room, a bayside patio and an interior courtyard with a fountain and spa. The home has 60’ of waterfront and can accommodate a boat up to 60’ and a side-tie. Linda Isle is a private 24-hour guard gated island of 107 waterfront homes and features a private tennis court, beach club, and kids play area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Linda Isle have any available units?
35 Linda Isle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 35 Linda Isle have?
Some of 35 Linda Isle's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and tennis court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Linda Isle currently offering any rent specials?
35 Linda Isle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Linda Isle pet-friendly?
No, 35 Linda Isle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 35 Linda Isle offer parking?
No, 35 Linda Isle does not offer parking.
Does 35 Linda Isle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Linda Isle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Linda Isle have a pool?
No, 35 Linda Isle does not have a pool.
Does 35 Linda Isle have accessible units?
No, 35 Linda Isle does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Linda Isle have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Linda Isle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Linda Isle have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Linda Isle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College