Newport Beach, CA
3308 Ocean Boulevard
3308 Ocean Boulevard

3308 Ocean Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3308 Ocean Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
elevator
pool table
hot tub
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool table
garage
hot tub
Enjoy breathtaking ocean, Catalina Island, and Big Corona beach views at 3308 Ocean Blvd. This soft contemporary home is centrally located on Corona Del Mar’s premier promenade with approximately 6797sf of open concept living space. The fully furnished masterpiece has 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, gym, billiard/game room, and an elevator to the 360-degree view rooftop deck with jacuzzi. Upon entry to the property you have an inviting entertainer’s patio with fire feature that spans the width of the home and offers views of the stunning southern California coast. Walls of glass glide away for indoor/outdoor beach living at it’s finest. In addition, the exceptionally large master suite offers endless oceans views, and a spa like master bath retreat. The gallery hall boasts soaring ceilings allowing for natural light throughout this meticulous maintained residence. For the chef in you, entertain in your gourmet kitchen with an oversized LED lit island that sets the mood. The home includes a two car garage. The sophisticated ocean front property is ideal for the most discerning clientele. - Call Michael Shank at 949.244.3494 or Austin Raiger at 949.394.5474 for all showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Ocean Boulevard have any available units?
3308 Ocean Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3308 Ocean Boulevard have?
Some of 3308 Ocean Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3308 Ocean Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Ocean Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Ocean Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3308 Ocean Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3308 Ocean Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3308 Ocean Boulevard offers parking.
Does 3308 Ocean Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Ocean Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Ocean Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3308 Ocean Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Ocean Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3308 Ocean Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Ocean Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3308 Ocean Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3308 Ocean Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3308 Ocean Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
