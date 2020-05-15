3308 Ocean Boulevard

Amenities

patio / balcony garage gym elevator pool table hot tub

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym game room parking pool table garage hot tub

Enjoy breathtaking ocean, Catalina Island, and Big Corona beach views at 3308 Ocean Blvd. This soft contemporary home is centrally located on Corona Del Mar’s premier promenade with approximately 6797sf of open concept living space. The fully furnished masterpiece has 4 bedrooms, 6 baths, gym, billiard/game room, and an elevator to the 360-degree view rooftop deck with jacuzzi. Upon entry to the property you have an inviting entertainer’s patio with fire feature that spans the width of the home and offers views of the stunning southern California coast. Walls of glass glide away for indoor/outdoor beach living at it’s finest. In addition, the exceptionally large master suite offers endless oceans views, and a spa like master bath retreat. The gallery hall boasts soaring ceilings allowing for natural light throughout this meticulous maintained residence. For the chef in you, entertain in your gourmet kitchen with an oversized LED lit island that sets the mood. The home includes a two car garage. The sophisticated ocean front property is ideal for the most discerning clientele. - Call Michael Shank at 949.244.3494 or Austin Raiger at 949.394.5474 for all showings.