330 MARGUERITE Avenue

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located on the south side of Pacific Coast Highway and just a short walk from world-renown beaches sits 330 Marguerite, a tastefully upgraded two-bedroom, two-bathroom upper front unit featuring a functional floor-plan with size-able bedrooms, open living room with custom built-ins and wood-burning fireplace, balcony plus one car garage and more. Unrivaled walkability makes this home perfect for someone looking to live in the heart of Corona del Mar Village and savor everything that makes the coastal California lifestyle so special.