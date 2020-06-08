All apartments in Newport Beach
330 MARGUERITE Avenue
Last updated April 24 2020 at 1:13 AM

330 MARGUERITE Avenue

330 Marguerite Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

330 Marguerite Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Located on the south side of Pacific Coast Highway and just a short walk from world-renown beaches sits 330 Marguerite, a tastefully upgraded two-bedroom, two-bathroom upper front unit featuring a functional floor-plan with size-able bedrooms, open living room with custom built-ins and wood-burning fireplace, balcony plus one car garage and more. Unrivaled walkability makes this home perfect for someone looking to live in the heart of Corona del Mar Village and savor everything that makes the coastal California lifestyle so special.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 MARGUERITE Avenue have any available units?
330 MARGUERITE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 330 MARGUERITE Avenue have?
Some of 330 MARGUERITE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 330 MARGUERITE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
330 MARGUERITE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 MARGUERITE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 330 MARGUERITE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 330 MARGUERITE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 330 MARGUERITE Avenue offers parking.
Does 330 MARGUERITE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 330 MARGUERITE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 MARGUERITE Avenue have a pool?
No, 330 MARGUERITE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 330 MARGUERITE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 330 MARGUERITE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 330 MARGUERITE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 MARGUERITE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 MARGUERITE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 MARGUERITE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
