324 Fullerton Avenue

Ideally located in the heart of the highly coveted enclave, Newport Heights. This is the quintessential family home!! Within close proximity to Mariners Mile, the 17th Street corridor and the wonderful beaches on the Balboa Peninsula. Home provides a very functional floor plan, with 4 bedrooms and a large bonus room upstairs with a wet bar and fireplace. Kitchen and family room open out to a nicely landscaped private backyard that includes a built-in BBQ and Jacuzzi Spa, perfect for entertaining. In addition to one bedroom downstairs there is also an office/den. Living room and dining room are accompanied by a fireplace. Home feeds into California award winning Newport Heights Elementary School as well as Ensign Junior High School and Newport Harbor High School.