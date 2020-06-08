All apartments in Newport Beach
324 Fullerton Avenue

324 Fullerton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

324 Fullerton Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Ideally located in the heart of the highly coveted enclave, Newport Heights. This is the quintessential family home!! Within close proximity to Mariners Mile, the 17th Street corridor and the wonderful beaches on the Balboa Peninsula. Home provides a very functional floor plan, with 4 bedrooms and a large bonus room upstairs with a wet bar and fireplace. Kitchen and family room open out to a nicely landscaped private backyard that includes a built-in BBQ and Jacuzzi Spa, perfect for entertaining. In addition to one bedroom downstairs there is also an office/den. Living room and dining room are accompanied by a fireplace. Home feeds into California award winning Newport Heights Elementary School as well as Ensign Junior High School and Newport Harbor High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 324 Fullerton Avenue have any available units?
324 Fullerton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 324 Fullerton Avenue have?
Some of 324 Fullerton Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 324 Fullerton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
324 Fullerton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Fullerton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 324 Fullerton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 324 Fullerton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 324 Fullerton Avenue offers parking.
Does 324 Fullerton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Fullerton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Fullerton Avenue have a pool?
No, 324 Fullerton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 324 Fullerton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 324 Fullerton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Fullerton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Fullerton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Fullerton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Fullerton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
