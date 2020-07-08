3121 West Coast Highway 5-B

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill

This beautiful 2+2 unit is the only 8th story Penthouse unit located on Mariners Mile in the newly redesigned Newport Towers. The interior was completely remodeled and is available completely furnished complete with views from both bedrooms and sweeping views from the living room and balcony. Modern stackable doors allow the outdoors in and offer very private entertaining. Two assigned parking spaces are designated to the unit as well as full gym, barbeque area and sundeck for residents. Location is exceptional, walking distance to all the peninsula has to offer including Lido Marina Village. Five star restaurants such as The Winery, Billy's are also walking distance from this location.