3121 W Coast Hwy #8B

One of a kind waterfront executive luxury penthouse with a spectacular panoramic view of Catalina, the Ocean and the Marina Harbor! Find peace and tranquility, in the heart of Newport Beach from one of the highest and nicest vantage points in the harbor, a perfect sunset backdrop. PLEASE DO NOT FORGET TO WATCH THE VIDEO! 2-bedroom and 1 master bath which includes a sizeable grand spa and a separate shower, along with inhouse laundry facility. Designed with European finishes, Travertine flooring, imported marble from the Middle East and beautiful granite to compliment the already special ambiance this unit brings. The unit has programmable recessed lighting, pre-wired for surround sound. Subterranean gated parking for one car + parking for one car in the upper level parking. Modern Contemporary designed common areas with lounge chaise longs, BBQ eating areas, and a gym facility. The unit comes with potential DOCKING options, first come first served space if it is available. There is 24-hour security. A stroll away from the harbor, the pier and the beach including to Newport beach's finest restaurants: The Winery, Nobu, Billy's, Rusty Pelican, Lido theater! A definite must see!