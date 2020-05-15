All apartments in Newport Beach
3121 W Coast Hwy #8B

3121 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

3121 Pacific Coast Highway, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Mariners Mile

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
One of a kind waterfront executive luxury penthouse with a spectacular panoramic view of Catalina, the Ocean and the Marina Harbor! Find peace and tranquility, in the heart of Newport Beach from one of the highest and nicest vantage points in the harbor, a perfect sunset backdrop. PLEASE DO NOT FORGET TO WATCH THE VIDEO! 2-bedroom and 1 master bath which includes a sizeable grand spa and a separate shower, along with inhouse laundry facility. Designed with European finishes, Travertine flooring, imported marble from the Middle East and beautiful granite to compliment the already special ambiance this unit brings. The unit has programmable recessed lighting, pre-wired for surround sound. Subterranean gated parking for one car + parking for one car in the upper level parking. Modern Contemporary designed common areas with lounge chaise longs, BBQ eating areas, and a gym facility. The unit comes with potential DOCKING options, first come first served space if it is available. There is 24-hour security. A stroll away from the harbor, the pier and the beach including to Newport beach's finest restaurants: The Winery, Nobu, Billy's, Rusty Pelican, Lido theater! A definite must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 W Coast Hwy #8B have any available units?
3121 W Coast Hwy #8B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3121 W Coast Hwy #8B have?
Some of 3121 W Coast Hwy #8B's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 W Coast Hwy #8B currently offering any rent specials?
3121 W Coast Hwy #8B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 W Coast Hwy #8B pet-friendly?
No, 3121 W Coast Hwy #8B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3121 W Coast Hwy #8B offer parking?
Yes, 3121 W Coast Hwy #8B offers parking.
Does 3121 W Coast Hwy #8B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3121 W Coast Hwy #8B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 W Coast Hwy #8B have a pool?
No, 3121 W Coast Hwy #8B does not have a pool.
Does 3121 W Coast Hwy #8B have accessible units?
No, 3121 W Coast Hwy #8B does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 W Coast Hwy #8B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3121 W Coast Hwy #8B has units with dishwashers.
Does 3121 W Coast Hwy #8B have units with air conditioning?
No, 3121 W Coast Hwy #8B does not have units with air conditioning.

