Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage

312 Coral Ave. Available 09/09/19 Charming Balboa Island Cottage Winter Lease - FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL SEPTEMBER 2019 - JUNE 2020. This two story remodeled 1932 Balboa Island classic Spanish hacienda-style home offers 3 bedrooms, a spacious living room with brick fireplace, breakfast room, hardwood floors and exposed-beam ceilings. The remodeled kitchen features stone counters of granite and marble, custom cabinets and farmhouse sink.



The family room has custom built-ins and twin desk workspaces. A full sofa sleeper is located in the back bonus TV room/den. The nice private flagstone patio with BBQ and lounge furniture, offers great outdoor space in front. French doors offer access to the walled side patio.



The home is close to the bay beach and downtown Balboa Island's Marine Ave. Beautiful wood and tile throughout; high beamed ceilings in living room. Small cut out parallel to garage fits a small vehicle as well as one garage parking - (also for small cars only) Come enjoy a perfect little throwback to Balboa Island's past era of quaint luxury and charm.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4081025)