Last updated March 28 2019 at 12:49 PM

312 Coral Ave.

312 Coral Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

312 Coral Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
312 Coral Ave. Available 09/09/19 Charming Balboa Island Cottage Winter Lease - FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL SEPTEMBER 2019 - JUNE 2020. This two story remodeled 1932 Balboa Island classic Spanish hacienda-style home offers 3 bedrooms, a spacious living room with brick fireplace, breakfast room, hardwood floors and exposed-beam ceilings. The remodeled kitchen features stone counters of granite and marble, custom cabinets and farmhouse sink.

The family room has custom built-ins and twin desk workspaces. A full sofa sleeper is located in the back bonus TV room/den. The nice private flagstone patio with BBQ and lounge furniture, offers great outdoor space in front. French doors offer access to the walled side patio.

The home is close to the bay beach and downtown Balboa Island's Marine Ave. Beautiful wood and tile throughout; high beamed ceilings in living room. Small cut out parallel to garage fits a small vehicle as well as one garage parking - (also for small cars only) Come enjoy a perfect little throwback to Balboa Island's past era of quaint luxury and charm.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4081025)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Coral Ave. have any available units?
312 Coral Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 312 Coral Ave. have?
Some of 312 Coral Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Coral Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
312 Coral Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Coral Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 312 Coral Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 312 Coral Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 312 Coral Ave. offers parking.
Does 312 Coral Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Coral Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Coral Ave. have a pool?
No, 312 Coral Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 312 Coral Ave. have accessible units?
No, 312 Coral Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Coral Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Coral Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Coral Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 Coral Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

