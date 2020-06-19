All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 311 Marigold Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
311 Marigold Avenue
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:56 AM

311 Marigold Avenue

311 Marigold Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

311 Marigold Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful Corona del Mar furnished cottage located one block from the beach on a large 45' lot on one of the best streets in the village. Front house has two bedroomsand one full bath with an open floor plan. The back casita has a bedroom with a king sized bed and a 3/4 baths. The front house has front and back dutch doors to let the seabreeze in. An abundance of natural lighting with large windows and a cozy living room with a gas fireplace. The kitchen is open with lots of counter space, newer stainless Samsung appliances and storage golare! Washer and dryer in separate laundry room near the kitchen. Original hardwood though out the home. New AC and heating system. The casita serves as a second master, home office or potential gym. Impeccable location close to the beaches and village. Large grassy backyard with patio space, fountain, fruit trees and bbq ready to go for summer! Oversized finished 2 car garage with space for additional 3rd car. Available for rent June 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Marigold Avenue have any available units?
311 Marigold Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 311 Marigold Avenue have?
Some of 311 Marigold Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Marigold Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
311 Marigold Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Marigold Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 311 Marigold Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 311 Marigold Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 311 Marigold Avenue does offer parking.
Does 311 Marigold Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Marigold Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Marigold Avenue have a pool?
No, 311 Marigold Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 311 Marigold Avenue have accessible units?
No, 311 Marigold Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Marigold Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Marigold Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Marigold Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 311 Marigold Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College