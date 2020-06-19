311 Marigold Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful Corona del Mar furnished cottage located one block from the beach on a large 45' lot on one of the best streets in the village. Front house has two bedroomsand one full bath with an open floor plan. The back casita has a bedroom with a king sized bed and a 3/4 baths. The front house has front and back dutch doors to let the seabreeze in. An abundance of natural lighting with large windows and a cozy living room with a gas fireplace. The kitchen is open with lots of counter space, newer stainless Samsung appliances and storage golare! Washer and dryer in separate laundry room near the kitchen. Original hardwood though out the home. New AC and heating system. The casita serves as a second master, home office or potential gym. Impeccable location close to the beaches and village. Large grassy backyard with patio space, fountain, fruit trees and bbq ready to go for summer! Oversized finished 2 car garage with space for additional 3rd car. Available for rent June 1st