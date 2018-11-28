All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:41 AM

305 Ruby Avenue

305 Ruby Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

305 Ruby Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming, Cape Cod style, beautifully updated Balboa Island property for lease. Brand new remodel, utmost quality, meticulous detail. Upstairs unit with new air-conditioning, new furnace, new designer gourmet kitchen with new state of the art appliances, center island accommodates barstools, two new bathrooms, new carpeting, new rich laminate hardwood flooring. The large living room features a cozy fireplace, open wood beam ceilings, sliding doors to walk out on the balcony and a large dining area to entertain many. The large master bedroom has a massive walking closet with custom built-ins including a large chest of drawers, lots of shelving and wardrobe poles. Open beam ceilings throughout. Be the first to live in this newly remodeled property! 1 car garage space available. One block from North Bayfront two blocks from South Bayfront close to the Balboa ferry, world-class Newport shopping, restaurants, financial centers, airport, surf and sand beaches.One car garage space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Ruby Avenue have any available units?
305 Ruby Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 305 Ruby Avenue have?
Some of 305 Ruby Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Ruby Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
305 Ruby Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Ruby Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 305 Ruby Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 305 Ruby Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 305 Ruby Avenue offers parking.
Does 305 Ruby Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Ruby Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Ruby Avenue have a pool?
No, 305 Ruby Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 305 Ruby Avenue have accessible units?
No, 305 Ruby Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Ruby Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Ruby Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Ruby Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 305 Ruby Avenue has units with air conditioning.

