305 Ruby Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming, Cape Cod style, beautifully updated Balboa Island property for lease. Brand new remodel, utmost quality, meticulous detail. Upstairs unit with new air-conditioning, new furnace, new designer gourmet kitchen with new state of the art appliances, center island accommodates barstools, two new bathrooms, new carpeting, new rich laminate hardwood flooring. The large living room features a cozy fireplace, open wood beam ceilings, sliding doors to walk out on the balcony and a large dining area to entertain many. The large master bedroom has a massive walking closet with custom built-ins including a large chest of drawers, lots of shelving and wardrobe poles. Open beam ceilings throughout. Be the first to live in this newly remodeled property! 1 car garage space available. One block from North Bayfront two blocks from South Bayfront close to the Balboa ferry, world-class Newport shopping, restaurants, financial centers, airport, surf and sand beaches.One car garage space.