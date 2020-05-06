All apartments in Newport Beach
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
303 Marguerite Avenue
Last updated January 29 2020 at 10:18 AM

303 Marguerite Avenue

303 Marguerite Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

303 Marguerite Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
From Head to Toe Remodel... Unbelievably large patio in this exquisitely remodeled 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit located in Corona del Mar. Light and bright floor plan with wood like tile flooring, living room with fireplace, sophisticated and functional kitchen featuring top of the line stainless steel appliances. Stackable washer and dryer located in the kitchen. Beautiful appointed bathroom. Air conditioning is throughout the unit for those warm summer days... LED Lighting throughout and electric car charging ready for an additional charge. Pet friendly! This unit is very well done and in the perfect location close to Corona del Mar Beaches, great restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 Marguerite Avenue have any available units?
303 Marguerite Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 303 Marguerite Avenue have?
Some of 303 Marguerite Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 Marguerite Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
303 Marguerite Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 Marguerite Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 Marguerite Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 303 Marguerite Avenue offer parking?
No, 303 Marguerite Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 303 Marguerite Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 303 Marguerite Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 Marguerite Avenue have a pool?
No, 303 Marguerite Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 303 Marguerite Avenue have accessible units?
No, 303 Marguerite Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 303 Marguerite Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 303 Marguerite Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 303 Marguerite Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 303 Marguerite Avenue has units with air conditioning.
