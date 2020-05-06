303 Marguerite Avenue

Amenities

From Head to Toe Remodel... Unbelievably large patio in this exquisitely remodeled 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit located in Corona del Mar. Light and bright floor plan with wood like tile flooring, living room with fireplace, sophisticated and functional kitchen featuring top of the line stainless steel appliances. Stackable washer and dryer located in the kitchen. Beautiful appointed bathroom. Air conditioning is throughout the unit for those warm summer days... LED Lighting throughout and electric car charging ready for an additional charge. Pet friendly! This unit is very well done and in the perfect location close to Corona del Mar Beaches, great restaurants and shopping.