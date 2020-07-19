All apartments in Newport Beach
3017 Clay Street

3017 Clay Street · (949) 631-7777
Location

3017 Clay Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3017 Clay Street · Avail. now

$4,250

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1078 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 2 Bedroom Single Family Home in Newport Heights - This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home is filled with natural light, character, and charm. The spacious living room features vaulted ceilings, faux wood laminate flooring, and a lovely fireplace. Both bedrooms have real hardwood flooring and ample amount of closet/storage space. Located on a corner lot, this home's main perk is the incredible outdoor yard space with fully wrapped around fence. Additional property highlights include dutch front door, washer/dryer hook ups, attached 1 car garage, and private driveway.

Tenant pays all utilities except trash and water.
Small pets considered with additional deposit.
Looking for long term tenant (12 month lease).
Contact us today to see this home 949.631.7777.

www.tcgrentals.com
BRE:01968681

(RLNE5914354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3017 Clay Street have any available units?
3017 Clay Street has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3017 Clay Street have?
Some of 3017 Clay Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3017 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
3017 Clay Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3017 Clay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3017 Clay Street is pet friendly.
Does 3017 Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 3017 Clay Street offers parking.
Does 3017 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3017 Clay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3017 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 3017 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 3017 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 3017 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3017 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3017 Clay Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3017 Clay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3017 Clay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
