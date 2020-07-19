3017 Clay Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Charming 2 Bedroom Single Family Home in Newport Heights - This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home is filled with natural light, character, and charm. The spacious living room features vaulted ceilings, faux wood laminate flooring, and a lovely fireplace. Both bedrooms have real hardwood flooring and ample amount of closet/storage space. Located on a corner lot, this home's main perk is the incredible outdoor yard space with fully wrapped around fence. Additional property highlights include dutch front door, washer/dryer hook ups, attached 1 car garage, and private driveway.



Tenant pays all utilities except trash and water.

Small pets considered with additional deposit.

Looking for long term tenant (12 month lease).

