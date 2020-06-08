All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 19 2019

3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower

3014 West Ocean Front · No Longer Available
Location

3014 West Ocean Front, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL (Begins Mid September And Ends Early June) - This cute one-bedroom oceanfront unit is right in the heart of the Newport Peninsula and close to the Newport pier and all the local attractions. The cozy living room features a working fireplace and flat screen TV. The slider opens to an oceanfront patio right on the Boardwalk where you can BBQ and people watch. The kitchen has been recently upgraded and has new cabinetry, granite counter-tops and a new oven with gas burners. There are tile floors throughout the living area and kitchen.

The roomy master bedroom is carpeted and features a queen bed, walk-in closet and a full bath with plenty of cabinet space. Off the hallway, there is a slider that opens to a small private patio with seating to enjoy a private outdoor meal with views of the beach.

There is a carport located behind the unit and laundry facilities nearby on 30th street.

(RLNE3744017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower have any available units?
3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower have?
Some of 3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower currently offering any rent specials?
3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower pet-friendly?
No, 3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower offer parking?
Yes, 3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower offers parking.
Does 3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower have a pool?
No, 3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower does not have a pool.
Does 3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower have accessible units?
No, 3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower have units with air conditioning?
No, 3014 W. Oceanfront - Lower does not have units with air conditioning.
